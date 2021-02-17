Global Peppermint Oil Market to be driven by increasing demand from the Food and Beverages sector in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Peppermint Oil Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Peppermint Oil market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, end use, distribution channel and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Historical factors such as increased demand for natural and organic additives in food and beverages as well as cosmetic products, significant increase in health concerns and the boom of aromatherapy drove the growth of the market. The food and beverage segment has a significant share of the peppermint oil market due to ever increasing in the demand for natural flavours in food and beverages. The refreshing flavour of peppermint is high in demand and is therefore used in a variety of beverages and confectionaries.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Peppermint oil is derived from the plant of peppermint, a mixture of water mint and spearmint. It contains high concentrations of menthone and pulegone with natural pesticide properties. In addition to its well-known cooling function, peppermint oil is examined for its use and carminative effect and for the short-term treatment of irritable bowel syndrome and other minor conditions.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into:

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis on end use, the industry can be segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Home Care Products

Aromatherapy

Pharmaceuticals

Based on distribution channel, the market is categorised into:

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

The regional markets for peppermint oil include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The peppermint market landscape is dominated by exporters mainly concentrated in the North American region. Increased demand for peppermint oil, especially for mint flavoured products on the confectionery market, has led to the bulk of peppermint exports from the region, where the US supplies more than 70% of the world’s peppermint and spearmint. Due to its health benefits and the rising popularity of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) and traditional herbal medicine (THM), the market is expected to thrive. With over 30% of adult Americans preferring CAM, as per National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), WHO reporting that up to 80% of the African population and about 40% penetration of THM in the Chinese healthcare delivery, the market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period. The product has received GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) tag, approved by the FDA, which aids in multiple end-use applications, in specific concentrations. However, with a historical presence of allergy incidents due to peppermint cosmetics, further acerbated by increasing costs and weakening production of peppermint oil, may hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Young Living Europe B.V, Ultra International B.V., doTERRA International, LLC, Melaleuca Inc., Lebermuth Co., Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs and few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

