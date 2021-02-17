Global Digital Games Market to be Driven By Rising Technological Innovations and An Increasing Number of Players In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Digital Games Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Digital Games market, assessing the market based on its segments like Platform, Subscription Model, Device, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 166 Billion (Online Games Market)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9% (Online Games Market)

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 278 Billion (Online Games Market)

In the near future, factors such as increasing the usage of devices such as smartphones, laptops and tablets for gaming purposes are expected to fuel the growth of the global digital games industry. Moreover, the increasing curiosity and attraction of young generations to games also has a positive effect on market development. Furthermore, other variables, such as premium and freemium subscription models, are projected to fuel global market growth in the future.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A digital game is a software that is intended to provide the player with an interactive environment for both educational and commercial purposes. The interactive world created by digital games does not restrict players to physical space or hands-on access, but rather incorporates a broad variety of digital-based cultural and media activities.

On the basis of Platform, the industry is divided into:

Flash

iOS

Android

Social Network

Others

On the basis of Subscription Model, the industry is divided into:

Premium

Paymium

Freemium

Others

On the basis of Device, the industry is divided into:

Computers

Laptop

Smartphones

Tablet

Console Unit

Others

On the basis of Region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Trends

In contrast with core games, social games, and casual games, digital games are in high demand. In addition, support for virtual technology in the field of digital gaming would also increase demand in the coming future. Adults who play digital games as a source of entertainment are also contributing to market growth. The growth of the market is positively influenced by technological developments such as touch screen technology and the simple accessibility of games over the Internet. Other factors such as social media, such as Facebook, rising disposal income and living standards, growing knowledge of digital games for educational purposes are increasing the demand for digital games in the market globally. The largest market for digital games, followed by Europe, is North America. It is anticipated that Asia Pacific will be the fastest rising digital games market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market Behaviour Interactive Inc., Sony Corporation, GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Company, NEXON Co., Ltd, Sega Corporation and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

