Global Cod Liver Oil Market to be Driven by the Growing Awareness About the Various Health Benefits in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Cod Liver Oil Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cod liver oil market, assessing the market based on its segments like form, distribution channel, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators and analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 94 Million

The dietary supplements category contributes significantly to market growth based on end-use. The rising demand for nutritional supplements is contributing significantly to market growth. Thanks to its excellent nutrient profile, cod liver oil is also used as an ingredient for drugs in the pharmaceutical industry. They are also available on the market as tablets and soft gels, and their intake can prevent vitamin A and vitamin D deficiencies. While vitamin A is essential for maintaining healthy eyes, brain function, and skin, by controlling calcium absorption, vitamin D plays a vital role in maintaining healthy bones. Meanwhile, due to the increasing demand for ingredients with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, the product is also expected to see an increased acceptance in the cosmetics and personal care sector over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Cod liver oil is a supplement to fish oil and is derived from codfish liver. The mild taste and pale and straw-coloured appearance define Cod liver oil for human consumption. It is a rich source of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) omega-3 fatty acids, and it also contains higher concentrations of vitamins A and D than other fish oils.

Based on form, the market is divided into:

Capsules

Liquid

Others

The various distribution channels of the product include:

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Drug Store

Online

Others

Based on end-use, the industry can be categorised into:

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

The regional markets for Cod Liver Oil include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rising understanding of health among consumers is pushing forward the growth of the cod liver oil industry. It is widely used as an ingredient in health supplements, baby formulas, and clinical nutrition because cod liver oil has a broad range of nutritional content and its intake can fulfill the daily requirements of vitamins A and D. Increasing disposable incomes and the increasing number of private label brands, particularly in developing nations, further help the market. Growing investments by producers in the development of existing products and the addition of new product lines are expected to contribute significantly to market growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are NOW Health Group, Inc., Carlson Laboratories, Inc., Nordic Naturals, Solgar Inc., WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

