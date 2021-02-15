Global Tribulus Terrestris Extract Market to be aided by plant extract market in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Tribulus Terrestris Extract Market’ Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global tribulus terrestris extract market, assessing the market based on its segments like orgin, form, end use and North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020 ): USD 33 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 12.8 %

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 68 billion

The demand for tribulus terrestris extract is primarily driven by the growing demand for natural, plant based supplements. This extract is a natural supplement known for its endurance and performance enhancing properties. Moreover, the increasing popularity among gymers has pushed the demand further. Additionally, factors such as growing awareness for herbal products, increasin research in the field of plant extracts and negligible side effects associated with the consumption of products with natural ingredients are expected to push the growth of the global tribulus terrestris market over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Tribulus terrestris, commonly known as puncture vine, is a small leafy plant found globally. The extracts of the plant are known to have a variety of health benefits like, reduced blood sugar and cholesterol, increased sexual function and libido. The tribulus terrestris plant extracts are used in various traditional medicinal systems.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tribulus-terrestris-extract-market

Based on origin, the market is divided into:

Organic

Conventional

Based on form, the industry can be segmented into:

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of end use, the industry can be categorised into:

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplement

Others

The regional market of Xenon Gas is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, the Asia Pacific is the extensive user of tribulus terrestris extract. This is owed to the the usage of the extract in traditional chinese and indian medicinal systems. The growth is further expected due to rapidly growing natural dietary supplement sector. Meanwhile, Norrth American and Europe are expected to show fast growth due to easy availablity of tribulus terrestris globally and growing shift of population towards plant based products.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are The Green Labs LLC., Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd., Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd. and few more. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

