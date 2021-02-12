Frankincense Essential Oil Market 2021| Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027 | AMBE PHYTOEXTRACTS PRIVATE LIMITED(IN), AROMAAZ INTERNATIONAL(IN), AVA PLANT CO.

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Frankincense Essential Oil Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Frankincense Essential Oil report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Frankincense Essential Oil market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Frankincense Essential Oil specifications, and company profiles. The Frankincense Essential Oil study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2367726/global-frankincense-essential-oil-sales-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Frankincense Essential Oil report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Frankincense Essential Oil market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Frankincense Essential Oil market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Frankincense Essential Oil market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Frankincense Essential Oil market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Frankincense Essential Oil market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AMBE PHYTOEXTRACTS PRIVATE LIMITED(IN), AROMAAZ INTERNATIONAL(IN), AVA PLANT CO., LTD.(TH), BO INTERNATIONAL(IN), Cn Lab Canada, Asian Group(CA), ECUADORIAN RAINFOREST, LLC.(US), Harry Baba(IN), Herblink Biotech Corporation (CN), KANTA ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LIMITED(IN), KARMOTECH(BG), KATYANI EXPORTS(IN), KOPRULU MAKINA HIRDAVAT INSAAT TARIM GIDA BIYO ENERJI KIMYA SANAYI VE TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI(TR), LALA JAGDISH PRASAD & CO.(IN), NGAI TIN ENTERPRISE – CHELSEA(MO), NUVARIA INGREDIENTS(US), Organic Herb Inc. (CN), PRAVEEN AROMA PVT LTD(IN), Shaanxi Orient Industrial Co., Ltd.(CN), Xian Fengzu Biotechnology Co., Ltd.(CN), ZEN SUPPLEMENTS LTD(UK), Zhong Tang (Dalian) Materials Co., Ltd.(CN)

Market Segmentation by Product: Below 85%

85%-90%

90%-95%

Above 95%



Market Segmentation by Application: Research Uses

Drug Formula

Dietic Foods

Cosmetics

Others



The Frankincense Essential Oil Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Frankincense Essential Oil market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Frankincense Essential Oil market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Frankincense Essential Oil market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Frankincense Essential Oil industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Frankincense Essential Oil market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Frankincense Essential Oil market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Frankincense Essential Oil market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2367726/global-frankincense-essential-oil-sales-market

Table of Contents:

1 Frankincense Essential Oil Market Overview

1.1 Frankincense Essential Oil Product Scope

1.2 Frankincense Essential Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Below 85%

1.2.3 85%-90%

1.2.4 90%-95%

1.2.5 Above 95%

1.3 Frankincense Essential Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Research Uses

1.3.3 Drug Formula

1.3.4 Dietic Foods

1.3.5 Cosmetics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Frankincense Essential Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Frankincense Essential Oil Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Frankincense Essential Oil Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Frankincense Essential Oil Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Frankincense Essential Oil Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Frankincense Essential Oil Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Frankincense Essential Oil Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Frankincense Essential Oil Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Frankincense Essential Oil Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Frankincense Essential Oil Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Frankincense Essential Oil as of 2019)

3.4 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Frankincense Essential Oil Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Frankincense Essential Oil Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Frankincense Essential Oil Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Frankincense Essential Oil Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Frankincense Essential Oil Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Frankincense Essential Oil Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Frankincense Essential Oil Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Frankincense Essential Oil Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Frankincense Essential Oil Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Frankincense Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Frankincense Essential Oil Business

12.1 AMBE PHYTOEXTRACTS PRIVATE LIMITED(IN)

12.1.1 AMBE PHYTOEXTRACTS PRIVATE LIMITED(IN) Corporation Information

12.1.2 AMBE PHYTOEXTRACTS PRIVATE LIMITED(IN) Business Overview

12.1.3 AMBE PHYTOEXTRACTS PRIVATE LIMITED(IN) Frankincense Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 AMBE PHYTOEXTRACTS PRIVATE LIMITED(IN) Frankincense Essential Oil Products Offered

12.1.5 AMBE PHYTOEXTRACTS PRIVATE LIMITED(IN) Recent Development

12.2 AROMAAZ INTERNATIONAL(IN)

12.2.1 AROMAAZ INTERNATIONAL(IN) Corporation Information

12.2.2 AROMAAZ INTERNATIONAL(IN) Business Overview

12.2.3 AROMAAZ INTERNATIONAL(IN) Frankincense Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 AROMAAZ INTERNATIONAL(IN) Frankincense Essential Oil Products Offered

12.2.5 AROMAAZ INTERNATIONAL(IN) Recent Development

12.3 AVA PLANT CO., LTD.(TH)

12.3.1 AVA PLANT CO., LTD.(TH) Corporation Information

12.3.2 AVA PLANT CO., LTD.(TH) Business Overview

12.3.3 AVA PLANT CO., LTD.(TH) Frankincense Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 AVA PLANT CO., LTD.(TH) Frankincense Essential Oil Products Offered

12.3.5 AVA PLANT CO., LTD.(TH) Recent Development

12.4 BO INTERNATIONAL(IN)

12.4.1 BO INTERNATIONAL(IN) Corporation Information

12.4.2 BO INTERNATIONAL(IN) Business Overview

12.4.3 BO INTERNATIONAL(IN) Frankincense Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 BO INTERNATIONAL(IN) Frankincense Essential Oil Products Offered

12.4.5 BO INTERNATIONAL(IN) Recent Development

12.5 Cn Lab Canada, Asian Group(CA)

12.5.1 Cn Lab Canada, Asian Group(CA) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Cn Lab Canada, Asian Group(CA) Business Overview

12.5.3 Cn Lab Canada, Asian Group(CA) Frankincense Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Cn Lab Canada, Asian Group(CA) Frankincense Essential Oil Products Offered

12.5.5 Cn Lab Canada, Asian Group(CA) Recent Development

12.6 ECUADORIAN RAINFOREST, LLC.(US)

12.6.1 ECUADORIAN RAINFOREST, LLC.(US) Corporation Information

12.6.2 ECUADORIAN RAINFOREST, LLC.(US) Business Overview

12.6.3 ECUADORIAN RAINFOREST, LLC.(US) Frankincense Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 ECUADORIAN RAINFOREST, LLC.(US) Frankincense Essential Oil Products Offered

12.6.5 ECUADORIAN RAINFOREST, LLC.(US) Recent Development

12.7 Harry Baba(IN)

12.7.1 Harry Baba(IN) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Harry Baba(IN) Business Overview

12.7.3 Harry Baba(IN) Frankincense Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Harry Baba(IN) Frankincense Essential Oil Products Offered

12.7.5 Harry Baba(IN) Recent Development

12.8 Herblink Biotech Corporation (CN)

12.8.1 Herblink Biotech Corporation (CN) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Herblink Biotech Corporation (CN) Business Overview

12.8.3 Herblink Biotech Corporation (CN) Frankincense Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Herblink Biotech Corporation (CN) Frankincense Essential Oil Products Offered

12.8.5 Herblink Biotech Corporation (CN) Recent Development

12.9 KANTA ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LIMITED(IN)

12.9.1 KANTA ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LIMITED(IN) Corporation Information

12.9.2 KANTA ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LIMITED(IN) Business Overview

12.9.3 KANTA ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LIMITED(IN) Frankincense Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 KANTA ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LIMITED(IN) Frankincense Essential Oil Products Offered

12.9.5 KANTA ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LIMITED(IN) Recent Development

12.10 KARMOTECH(BG)

12.10.1 KARMOTECH(BG) Corporation Information

12.10.2 KARMOTECH(BG) Business Overview

12.10.3 KARMOTECH(BG) Frankincense Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 KARMOTECH(BG) Frankincense Essential Oil Products Offered

12.10.5 KARMOTECH(BG) Recent Development

12.11 KATYANI EXPORTS(IN)

12.11.1 KATYANI EXPORTS(IN) Corporation Information

12.11.2 KATYANI EXPORTS(IN) Business Overview

12.11.3 KATYANI EXPORTS(IN) Frankincense Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 KATYANI EXPORTS(IN) Frankincense Essential Oil Products Offered

12.11.5 KATYANI EXPORTS(IN) Recent Development

12.12 KOPRULU MAKINA HIRDAVAT INSAAT TARIM GIDA BIYO ENERJI KIMYA SANAYI VE TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI(TR)

12.12.1 KOPRULU MAKINA HIRDAVAT INSAAT TARIM GIDA BIYO ENERJI KIMYA SANAYI VE TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI(TR) Corporation Information

12.12.2 KOPRULU MAKINA HIRDAVAT INSAAT TARIM GIDA BIYO ENERJI KIMYA SANAYI VE TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI(TR) Business Overview

12.12.3 KOPRULU MAKINA HIRDAVAT INSAAT TARIM GIDA BIYO ENERJI KIMYA SANAYI VE TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI(TR) Frankincense Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 KOPRULU MAKINA HIRDAVAT INSAAT TARIM GIDA BIYO ENERJI KIMYA SANAYI VE TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI(TR) Frankincense Essential Oil Products Offered

12.12.5 KOPRULU MAKINA HIRDAVAT INSAAT TARIM GIDA BIYO ENERJI KIMYA SANAYI VE TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI(TR) Recent Development

12.13 LALA JAGDISH PRASAD & CO.(IN)

12.13.1 LALA JAGDISH PRASAD & CO.(IN) Corporation Information

12.13.2 LALA JAGDISH PRASAD & CO.(IN) Business Overview

12.13.3 LALA JAGDISH PRASAD & CO.(IN) Frankincense Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 LALA JAGDISH PRASAD & CO.(IN) Frankincense Essential Oil Products Offered

12.13.5 LALA JAGDISH PRASAD & CO.(IN) Recent Development

12.14 NGAI TIN ENTERPRISE – CHELSEA(MO)

12.14.1 NGAI TIN ENTERPRISE – CHELSEA(MO) Corporation Information

12.14.2 NGAI TIN ENTERPRISE – CHELSEA(MO) Business Overview

12.14.3 NGAI TIN ENTERPRISE – CHELSEA(MO) Frankincense Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 NGAI TIN ENTERPRISE – CHELSEA(MO) Frankincense Essential Oil Products Offered

12.14.5 NGAI TIN ENTERPRISE – CHELSEA(MO) Recent Development

12.15 NUVARIA INGREDIENTS(US)

12.15.1 NUVARIA INGREDIENTS(US) Corporation Information

12.15.2 NUVARIA INGREDIENTS(US) Business Overview

12.15.3 NUVARIA INGREDIENTS(US) Frankincense Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 NUVARIA INGREDIENTS(US) Frankincense Essential Oil Products Offered

12.15.5 NUVARIA INGREDIENTS(US) Recent Development

12.16 Organic Herb Inc. (CN)

12.16.1 Organic Herb Inc. (CN) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Organic Herb Inc. (CN) Business Overview

12.16.3 Organic Herb Inc. (CN) Frankincense Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Organic Herb Inc. (CN) Frankincense Essential Oil Products Offered

12.16.5 Organic Herb Inc. (CN) Recent Development

12.17 PRAVEEN AROMA PVT LTD(IN)

12.17.1 PRAVEEN AROMA PVT LTD(IN) Corporation Information

12.17.2 PRAVEEN AROMA PVT LTD(IN) Business Overview

12.17.3 PRAVEEN AROMA PVT LTD(IN) Frankincense Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 PRAVEEN AROMA PVT LTD(IN) Frankincense Essential Oil Products Offered

12.17.5 PRAVEEN AROMA PVT LTD(IN) Recent Development

12.18 Shaanxi Orient Industrial Co., Ltd.(CN)

12.18.1 Shaanxi Orient Industrial Co., Ltd.(CN) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Shaanxi Orient Industrial Co., Ltd.(CN) Business Overview

12.18.3 Shaanxi Orient Industrial Co., Ltd.(CN) Frankincense Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Shaanxi Orient Industrial Co., Ltd.(CN) Frankincense Essential Oil Products Offered

12.18.5 Shaanxi Orient Industrial Co., Ltd.(CN) Recent Development

12.19 Xian Fengzu Biotechnology Co., Ltd.(CN)

12.19.1 Xian Fengzu Biotechnology Co., Ltd.(CN) Corporation Information

12.19.2 Xian Fengzu Biotechnology Co., Ltd.(CN) Business Overview

12.19.3 Xian Fengzu Biotechnology Co., Ltd.(CN) Frankincense Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Xian Fengzu Biotechnology Co., Ltd.(CN) Frankincense Essential Oil Products Offered

12.19.5 Xian Fengzu Biotechnology Co., Ltd.(CN) Recent Development

12.20 ZEN SUPPLEMENTS LTD(UK)

12.20.1 ZEN SUPPLEMENTS LTD(UK) Corporation Information

12.20.2 ZEN SUPPLEMENTS LTD(UK) Business Overview

12.20.3 ZEN SUPPLEMENTS LTD(UK) Frankincense Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 ZEN SUPPLEMENTS LTD(UK) Frankincense Essential Oil Products Offered

12.20.5 ZEN SUPPLEMENTS LTD(UK) Recent Development

12.21 Zhong Tang (Dalian) Materials Co., Ltd.(CN)

12.21.1 Zhong Tang (Dalian) Materials Co., Ltd.(CN) Corporation Information

12.21.2 Zhong Tang (Dalian) Materials Co., Ltd.(CN) Business Overview

12.21.3 Zhong Tang (Dalian) Materials Co., Ltd.(CN) Frankincense Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Zhong Tang (Dalian) Materials Co., Ltd.(CN) Frankincense Essential Oil Products Offered

12.21.5 Zhong Tang (Dalian) Materials Co., Ltd.(CN) Recent Development

13 Frankincense Essential Oil Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Frankincense Essential Oil Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Frankincense Essential Oil

13.4 Frankincense Essential Oil Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Frankincense Essential Oil Distributors List

14.3 Frankincense Essential Oil Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Frankincense Essential Oil Market Trends

15.2 Frankincense Essential Oil Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Frankincense Essential Oil Market Challenges

15.4 Frankincense Essential Oil Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2367726/global-frankincense-essential-oil-sales-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”

https://primefeed.in/