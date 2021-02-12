Retail Automation Equipment Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Datalogic S.p.A (Italy), First Data Corporation (US), NCR Corporation (US)

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Retail Automation Equipment Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Retail Automation Equipment report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Retail Automation Equipment market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Retail Automation Equipment specifications, and company profiles. The Retail Automation Equipment study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Retail Automation Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Retail Automation Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Retail Automation Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Retail Automation Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Retail Automation Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Retail Automation Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Datalogic S.p.A (Italy), First Data Corporation (US), NCR Corporation (US), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions(US), Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US), Kuka AG (Germany), Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany), Pricer AB (Sweden), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Posiflex Technology(Taiwan), E&K Automation GmbH (Germany), Kiosk & Display LLC (US), Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture

Market Segmentation by Product: Vending Machine

Scanner

Electronic Label Machine

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Single Item Stores

Fuel Stations

Retail Pharmacies



The Retail Automation Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Retail Automation Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Retail Automation Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Retail Automation Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Retail Automation Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Retail Automation Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Retail Automation Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Retail Automation Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Retail Automation Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Retail Automation Equipment Product Scope

1.2 Retail Automation Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Vending Machine

1.2.3 Scanner

1.2.4 Electronic Label Machine

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Retail Automation Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Supermarkets

1.3.4 Single Item Stores

1.3.5 Fuel Stations

1.3.6 Retail Pharmacies

1.4 Retail Automation Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Retail Automation Equipment Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Retail Automation Equipment Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Retail Automation Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Retail Automation Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Retail Automation Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Retail Automation Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Retail Automation Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Retail Automation Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Retail Automation Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Retail Automation Equipment Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Retail Automation Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Retail Automation Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Retail Automation Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Retail Automation Equipment as of 2019)

3.4 Global Retail Automation Equipment Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Retail Automation Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Retail Automation Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Retail Automation Equipment Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Retail Automation Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Retail Automation Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Retail Automation Equipment Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Retail Automation Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Retail Automation Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Retail Automation Equipment Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Retail Automation Equipment Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Retail Automation Equipment Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Retail Automation Equipment Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Retail Automation Equipment Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Retail Automation Equipment Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Retail Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Retail Automation Equipment Business

12.1 Datalogic S.p.A (Italy)

12.1.1 Datalogic S.p.A (Italy) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Datalogic S.p.A (Italy) Business Overview

12.1.3 Datalogic S.p.A (Italy) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Datalogic S.p.A (Italy) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Datalogic S.p.A (Italy) Recent Development

12.2 First Data Corporation (US)

12.2.1 First Data Corporation (US) Corporation Information

12.2.2 First Data Corporation (US) Business Overview

12.2.3 First Data Corporation (US) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 First Data Corporation (US) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 First Data Corporation (US) Recent Development

12.3 NCR Corporation (US)

12.3.1 NCR Corporation (US) Corporation Information

12.3.2 NCR Corporation (US) Business Overview

12.3.3 NCR Corporation (US) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 NCR Corporation (US) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 NCR Corporation (US) Recent Development

12.4 Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

12.4.1 Fujitsu Limited (Japan) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Fujitsu Limited (Japan) Business Overview

12.4.3 Fujitsu Limited (Japan) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Fujitsu Limited (Japan) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Fujitsu Limited (Japan) Recent Development

12.5 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions(US)

12.5.1 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions(US) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions(US) Business Overview

12.5.3 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions(US) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions(US) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions(US) Recent Development

12.6 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US)

12.6.1 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US) Business Overview

12.6.3 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US) Recent Development

12.7 Kuka AG (Germany)

12.7.1 Kuka AG (Germany) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kuka AG (Germany) Business Overview

12.7.3 Kuka AG (Germany) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Kuka AG (Germany) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 Kuka AG (Germany) Recent Development

12.8 Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany)

12.8.1 Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany) Business Overview

12.8.3 Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany) Recent Development

12.9 Pricer AB (Sweden)

12.9.1 Pricer AB (Sweden) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Pricer AB (Sweden) Business Overview

12.9.3 Pricer AB (Sweden) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Pricer AB (Sweden) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Pricer AB (Sweden) Recent Development

12.10 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US)

12.10.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US) Business Overview

12.10.3 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US) Recent Development

12.11 Posiflex Technology(Taiwan)

12.11.1 Posiflex Technology(Taiwan) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Posiflex Technology(Taiwan) Business Overview

12.11.3 Posiflex Technology(Taiwan) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Posiflex Technology(Taiwan) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

12.11.5 Posiflex Technology(Taiwan) Recent Development

12.12 E&K Automation GmbH (Germany)

12.12.1 E&K Automation GmbH (Germany) Corporation Information

12.12.2 E&K Automation GmbH (Germany) Business Overview

12.12.3 E&K Automation GmbH (Germany) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 E&K Automation GmbH (Germany) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

12.12.5 E&K Automation GmbH (Germany) Recent Development

12.13 Kiosk & Display LLC (US)

12.13.1 Kiosk & Display LLC (US) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Kiosk & Display LLC (US) Business Overview

12.13.3 Kiosk & Display LLC (US) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Kiosk & Display LLC (US) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

12.13.5 Kiosk & Display LLC (US) Recent Development

12.14 Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture

12.14.1 Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture Business Overview

12.14.3 Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

12.14.5 Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture Recent Development

13 Retail Automation Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Retail Automation Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Retail Automation Equipment

13.4 Retail Automation Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Retail Automation Equipment Distributors List

14.3 Retail Automation Equipment Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Retail Automation Equipment Market Trends

15.2 Retail Automation Equipment Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Retail Automation Equipment Market Challenges

15.4 Retail Automation Equipment Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

