Coating Resins Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Allnex Belgium SA/Nv, Arkema S.A., BASF SE

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Coating Resins Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Coating Resins Market Insights and Forecast to 2027] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Coating Resins report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Coating Resins market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Coating Resins specifications, and company profiles. The Coating Resins study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Coating Resins report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Coating Resins market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Coating Resins market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Coating Resins market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Coating Resins market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Coating Resins market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Allnex Belgium SA/Nv, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Nuplex Industries Ltd., Royal DSM, The DOW Chemical Company, The Valspar Corporation, PCCR USA Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product: Acrylic

Alkyd

Vinyl

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Amino

Unsaturated Polyester

Saturated Polyester

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Architectural Coatings

Automotive Coatings

General Industrial Coatings

High Performance Coatings

Wood Coatings

Packaging Coatings

Others



The Coating Resins Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Coating Resins market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Coating Resins market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Coating Resins market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Coating Resins industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Coating Resins market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Coating Resins market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Coating Resins market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Coating Resins Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Coating Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Acrylic

1.2.3 Alkyd

1.2.4 Vinyl

1.2.5 Polyurethane

1.2.6 Epoxy

1.2.7 Amino

1.2.8 Unsaturated Polyester

1.2.9 Saturated Polyester

1.2.10 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Coating Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Architectural Coatings

1.3.3 Automotive Coatings

1.3.4 General Industrial Coatings

1.3.5 High Performance Coatings

1.3.6 Wood Coatings

1.3.7 Packaging Coatings

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Coating Resins Production

2.1 Global Coating Resins Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Coating Resins Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Coating Resins Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Coating Resins Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Coating Resins Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Coating Resins Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Coating Resins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Coating Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Coating Resins Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Coating Resins Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Coating Resins Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Coating Resins Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Coating Resins Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Coating Resins Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Coating Resins Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Coating Resins Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Coating Resins Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Coating Resins Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Coating Resins Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Coating Resins Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Coating Resins Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Coating Resins Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Coating Resins Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Coating Resins Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Coating Resins Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Coating Resins Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Coating Resins Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Coating Resins Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Coating Resins Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Coating Resins Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Coating Resins Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Coating Resins Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Coating Resins Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Coating Resins Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Coating Resins Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Coating Resins Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Coating Resins Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Coating Resins Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Coating Resins Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Coating Resins Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Coating Resins Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Coating Resins Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Coating Resins Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Coating Resins Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Coating Resins Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Coating Resins Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Coating Resins Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Coating Resins Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Coating Resins Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Coating Resins Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Coating Resins Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Coating Resins Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Coating Resins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Coating Resins Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Coating Resins Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Coating Resins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Coating Resins Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Coating Resins Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Coating Resins Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Coating Resins Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Coating Resins Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Coating Resins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Coating Resins Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Coating Resins Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Coating Resins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Coating Resins Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Coating Resins Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Coating Resins Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Coating Resins Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Coating Resins Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Coating Resins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Coating Resins Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Coating Resins Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Coating Resins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Coating Resins Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Coating Resins Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Coating Resins Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Coating Resins Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Coating Resins Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Coating Resins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Coating Resins Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Coating Resins Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Coating Resins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Coating Resins Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Coating Resins Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Coating Resins Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Coating Resins Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Allnex Belgium SA/Nv

12.1.1 Allnex Belgium SA/Nv Corporation Information

12.1.2 Allnex Belgium SA/Nv Overview

12.1.3 Allnex Belgium SA/Nv Coating Resins Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Allnex Belgium SA/Nv Coating Resins Product Description

12.1.5 Allnex Belgium SA/Nv Related Developments

12.2 Arkema S.A.

12.2.1 Arkema S.A. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Arkema S.A. Overview

12.2.3 Arkema S.A. Coating Resins Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Arkema S.A. Coating Resins Product Description

12.2.5 Arkema S.A. Related Developments

12.3 BASF SE

12.3.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.3.2 BASF SE Overview

12.3.3 BASF SE Coating Resins Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BASF SE Coating Resins Product Description

12.3.5 BASF SE Related Developments

12.4 Bayer AG

12.4.1 Bayer AG Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bayer AG Overview

12.4.3 Bayer AG Coating Resins Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Bayer AG Coating Resins Product Description

12.4.5 Bayer AG Related Developments

12.5 Momentive Specialty Chemicals

12.5.1 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

12.5.2 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Overview

12.5.3 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Coating Resins Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Coating Resins Product Description

12.5.5 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Related Developments

12.6 Nuplex Industries Ltd.

12.6.1 Nuplex Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nuplex Industries Ltd. Overview

12.6.3 Nuplex Industries Ltd. Coating Resins Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Nuplex Industries Ltd. Coating Resins Product Description

12.6.5 Nuplex Industries Ltd. Related Developments

12.7 Royal DSM

12.7.1 Royal DSM Corporation Information

12.7.2 Royal DSM Overview

12.7.3 Royal DSM Coating Resins Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Royal DSM Coating Resins Product Description

12.7.5 Royal DSM Related Developments

12.8 The DOW Chemical Company

12.8.1 The DOW Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.8.2 The DOW Chemical Company Overview

12.8.3 The DOW Chemical Company Coating Resins Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 The DOW Chemical Company Coating Resins Product Description

12.8.5 The DOW Chemical Company Related Developments

12.9 The Valspar Corporation

12.9.1 The Valspar Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 The Valspar Corporation Overview

12.9.3 The Valspar Corporation Coating Resins Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 The Valspar Corporation Coating Resins Product Description

12.9.5 The Valspar Corporation Related Developments

12.10 PCCR USA Inc.

12.10.1 PCCR USA Inc. Corporation Information

12.10.2 PCCR USA Inc. Overview

12.10.3 PCCR USA Inc. Coating Resins Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 PCCR USA Inc. Coating Resins Product Description

12.10.5 PCCR USA Inc. Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Coating Resins Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Coating Resins Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Coating Resins Production Mode & Process

13.4 Coating Resins Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Coating Resins Sales Channels

13.4.2 Coating Resins Distributors

13.5 Coating Resins Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Coating Resins Industry Trends

14.2 Coating Resins Market Drivers

14.3 Coating Resins Market Challenges

14.4 Coating Resins Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Coating Resins Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

