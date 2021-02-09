Ready Meal Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Ready Meal Market Research Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Ready Meal market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Ready Meal market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Ready Meal market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Nestle, ConAgra, Unilever, Kraft Heinz, Campbell Soup, Hormel Foods, The Schwan Food, JBS, Sigma Alimentos, Iglo Group(Nomad Foods), Sisters Food Group, Tyson Foods, Fleury Michon, Grupo Herdez, Greencore Group, Maple Leaf Foods, McCain, Advanced Fresh Concepts, Market Segment by Product Type: , Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals, Canned Ready Meals, Dried Ready Meals, Market Segment by Application: , Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Other,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Ready Meal market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ready Meal market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Ready Meal industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ready Meal market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ready Meal market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ready Meal market

TOC

1 Ready Meal Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ready Meal

1.2 Ready Meal Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ready Meal Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals

1.2.3 Canned Ready Meals

1.2.4 Dried Ready Meals

1.3 Ready Meal Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ready Meal Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

1.3.3 Independent Retailers

1.3.4 Convenience Stores

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Ready Meal Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Ready Meal Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Ready Meal Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Ready Meal Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Ready Meal Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ready Meal Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ready Meal Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ready Meal Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ready Meal Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Ready Meal Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ready Meal Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Ready Meal Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Ready Meal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Ready Meal Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Ready Meal Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Ready Meal Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Ready Meal Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Ready Meal Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Ready Meal Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Ready Meal Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Ready Meal Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Ready Meal Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Ready Meal Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Ready Meal Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Ready Meal Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Ready Meal Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Ready Meal Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Ready Meal Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Ready Meal Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Ready Meal Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Ready Meal Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Ready Meal Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Ready Meal Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Ready Meal Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Ready Meal Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Ready Meal Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Ready Meal Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Ready Meal Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Ready Meal Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Nestle

6.1.1 Nestle Corporation Information

6.1.2 Nestle Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Nestle Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Nestle Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Nestle Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 ConAgra

6.2.1 ConAgra Corporation Information

6.2.2 ConAgra Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 ConAgra Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 ConAgra Product Portfolio

6.2.5 ConAgra Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Unilever

6.3.1 Unilever Corporation Information

6.3.2 Unilever Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Unilever Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Unilever Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Unilever Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Kraft Heinz

6.4.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information

6.4.2 Kraft Heinz Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Kraft Heinz Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Kraft Heinz Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Campbell Soup

6.5.1 Campbell Soup Corporation Information

6.5.2 Campbell Soup Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Campbell Soup Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Campbell Soup Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Campbell Soup Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Hormel Foods

6.6.1 Hormel Foods Corporation Information

6.6.2 Hormel Foods Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Hormel Foods Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Hormel Foods Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Hormel Foods Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 The Schwan Food

6.6.1 The Schwan Food Corporation Information

6.6.2 The Schwan Food Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 The Schwan Food Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 The Schwan Food Product Portfolio

6.7.5 The Schwan Food Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 JBS

6.8.1 JBS Corporation Information

6.8.2 JBS Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 JBS Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 JBS Product Portfolio

6.8.5 JBS Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Sigma Alimentos

6.9.1 Sigma Alimentos Corporation Information

6.9.2 Sigma Alimentos Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Sigma Alimentos Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Sigma Alimentos Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Sigma Alimentos Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Iglo Group(Nomad Foods)

6.10.1 Iglo Group(Nomad Foods) Corporation Information

6.10.2 Iglo Group(Nomad Foods) Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Iglo Group(Nomad Foods) Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Iglo Group(Nomad Foods) Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Iglo Group(Nomad Foods) Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Sisters Food Group

6.11.1 Sisters Food Group Corporation Information

6.11.2 Sisters Food Group Ready Meal Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Sisters Food Group Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Sisters Food Group Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Sisters Food Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Tyson Foods

6.12.1 Tyson Foods Corporation Information

6.12.2 Tyson Foods Ready Meal Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Tyson Foods Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Tyson Foods Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Tyson Foods Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Fleury Michon

6.13.1 Fleury Michon Corporation Information

6.13.2 Fleury Michon Ready Meal Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Fleury Michon Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Fleury Michon Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Fleury Michon Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Grupo Herdez

6.14.1 Grupo Herdez Corporation Information

6.14.2 Grupo Herdez Ready Meal Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Grupo Herdez Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Grupo Herdez Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Grupo Herdez Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Greencore Group

6.15.1 Greencore Group Corporation Information

6.15.2 Greencore Group Ready Meal Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Greencore Group Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Greencore Group Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Greencore Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Maple Leaf Foods

6.16.1 Maple Leaf Foods Corporation Information

6.16.2 Maple Leaf Foods Ready Meal Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Maple Leaf Foods Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Maple Leaf Foods Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Maple Leaf Foods Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 McCain

6.17.1 McCain Corporation Information

6.17.2 McCain Ready Meal Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 McCain Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 McCain Product Portfolio

6.17.5 McCain Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Advanced Fresh Concepts

6.18.1 Advanced Fresh Concepts Corporation Information

6.18.2 Advanced Fresh Concepts Ready Meal Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Advanced Fresh Concepts Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Advanced Fresh Concepts Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Advanced Fresh Concepts Recent Developments/Updates

7 Ready Meal Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Ready Meal Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ready Meal

7.4 Ready Meal Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Ready Meal Distributors List

8.3 Ready Meal Customers

9 Ready Meal Market Dynamics

9.1 Ready Meal Industry Trends

9.2 Ready Meal Growth Drivers

9.3 Ready Meal Market Challenges

9.4 Ready Meal Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Ready Meal Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ready Meal by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ready Meal by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Ready Meal Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ready Meal by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ready Meal by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Ready Meal Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ready Meal by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ready Meal by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

