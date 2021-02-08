Meropenem Injection MARKET – GROWTH, TRENDS, SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT AND FORECASTS (2021 – 2027)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Meropenem Injection Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Meropenem Injection market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Meropenem Injection market.
TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Meropenem Injection market.
Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Pfizer, AuroMedics, Sandoz, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Fresenius Kabi, Mylan, Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Bionova Scientific, Macleods Pharmaceuticals, Johnlee Pharmaceuticals, Xinya Pharm, PKU HealthCare, United Laboratories, CSPC Group, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical, Luoxin Pharmaceutical, Hainan Haiyao Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Haibin Pharmaceutical, Chongqin Shenghuaxi
Market Segment by Product Type:
0.25g/vial, 0.5g/vial, 1g/vial
Market Segment by Application:
Hospital, Clinics, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Meropenem Injection market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Meropenem Injection market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Meropenem Injection industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Meropenem Injection market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Meropenem Injection market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Meropenem Injection market
TOC
1 Meropenem Injection Market Overview
1.1 Meropenem Injection Product Overview
1.2 Meropenem Injection Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 0.25g/vial
1.2.2 0.5g/vial
1.2.3 1g/vial
1.3 Global Meropenem Injection Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Meropenem Injection Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Meropenem Injection Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Meropenem Injection Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Meropenem Injection Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Meropenem Injection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Meropenem Injection Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Meropenem Injection Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Meropenem Injection Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Meropenem Injection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Meropenem Injection Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Meropenem Injection Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Meropenem Injection Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Meropenem Injection Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Meropenem Injection Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
2 Global Meropenem Injection Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Meropenem Injection Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Meropenem Injection Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Meropenem Injection Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Meropenem Injection Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Meropenem Injection Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Meropenem Injection Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Meropenem Injection Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Meropenem Injection as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Meropenem Injection Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Meropenem Injection Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Meropenem Injection Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Meropenem Injection Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Meropenem Injection Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Meropenem Injection Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Meropenem Injection Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Meropenem Injection Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Meropenem Injection Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Meropenem Injection Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Meropenem Injection Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Meropenem Injection Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Meropenem Injection Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Meropenem Injection Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Meropenem Injection Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Meropenem Injection Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Meropenem Injection Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Meropenem Injection Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Meropenem Injection Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Meropenem Injection Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Meropenem Injection by Application
4.1 Meropenem Injection Segment by Application
4.1.1 Hospital
4.1.2 Clinics
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Meropenem Injection Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Meropenem Injection Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Meropenem Injection Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Meropenem Injection Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Meropenem Injection by Application
4.5.2 Europe Meropenem Injection by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Meropenem Injection by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Meropenem Injection by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Meropenem Injection by Application
5 North America Meropenem Injection Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Meropenem Injection Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Meropenem Injection Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Meropenem Injection Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Meropenem Injection Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Meropenem Injection Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Meropenem Injection Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Meropenem Injection Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Meropenem Injection Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Meropenem Injection Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Meropenem Injection Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Meropenem Injection Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Meropenem Injection Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Meropenem Injection Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Meropenem Injection Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Meropenem Injection Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Meropenem Injection Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Meropenem Injection Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Meropenem Injection Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Meropenem Injection Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Meropenem Injection Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Meropenem Injection Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Meropenem Injection Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Meropenem Injection Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Meropenem Injection Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Meropenem Injection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Meropenem Injection Business
10.1 Pfizer
10.1.1 Pfizer Corporation Information
10.1.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Pfizer Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Pfizer Meropenem Injection Products Offered
10.1.5 Pfizer Recent Development
10.2 AuroMedics
10.2.1 AuroMedics Corporation Information
10.2.2 AuroMedics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 AuroMedics Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Pfizer Meropenem Injection Products Offered
10.2.5 AuroMedics Recent Development
10.3 Sandoz
10.3.1 Sandoz Corporation Information
10.3.2 Sandoz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Sandoz Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Sandoz Meropenem Injection Products Offered
10.3.5 Sandoz Recent Development
10.4 Amneal Pharmaceuticals
10.4.1 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
10.4.2 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Meropenem Injection Products Offered
10.4.5 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
10.5 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
10.5.1 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Corporation Information
10.5.2 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Meropenem Injection Products Offered
10.5.5 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Recent Development
10.6 Fresenius Kabi
10.6.1 Fresenius Kabi Corporation Information
10.6.2 Fresenius Kabi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Fresenius Kabi Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Fresenius Kabi Meropenem Injection Products Offered
10.6.5 Fresenius Kabi Recent Development
10.7 Mylan
10.7.1 Mylan Corporation Information
10.7.2 Mylan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Mylan Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Mylan Meropenem Injection Products Offered
10.7.5 Mylan Recent Development
10.8 Sagent Pharmaceuticals
10.8.1 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
10.8.2 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Meropenem Injection Products Offered
10.8.5 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
10.9 Bionova Scientific
10.9.1 Bionova Scientific Corporation Information
10.9.2 Bionova Scientific Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Bionova Scientific Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Bionova Scientific Meropenem Injection Products Offered
10.9.5 Bionova Scientific Recent Development
10.10 Macleods Pharmaceuticals
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Meropenem Injection Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
10.11 Johnlee Pharmaceuticals
10.11.1 Johnlee Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
10.11.2 Johnlee Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Johnlee Pharmaceuticals Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Johnlee Pharmaceuticals Meropenem Injection Products Offered
10.11.5 Johnlee Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
10.12 Xinya Pharm
10.12.1 Xinya Pharm Corporation Information
10.12.2 Xinya Pharm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Xinya Pharm Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Xinya Pharm Meropenem Injection Products Offered
10.12.5 Xinya Pharm Recent Development
10.13 PKU HealthCare
10.13.1 PKU HealthCare Corporation Information
10.13.2 PKU HealthCare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 PKU HealthCare Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 PKU HealthCare Meropenem Injection Products Offered
10.13.5 PKU HealthCare Recent Development
10.14 United Laboratories
10.14.1 United Laboratories Corporation Information
10.14.2 United Laboratories Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 United Laboratories Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 United Laboratories Meropenem Injection Products Offered
10.14.5 United Laboratories Recent Development
10.15 CSPC Group
10.15.1 CSPC Group Corporation Information
10.15.2 CSPC Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 CSPC Group Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 CSPC Group Meropenem Injection Products Offered
10.15.5 CSPC Group Recent Development
10.16 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical
10.16.1 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
10.16.2 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Meropenem Injection Products Offered
10.16.5 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Recent Development
10.17 Luoxin Pharmaceutical
10.17.1 Luoxin Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
10.17.2 Luoxin Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Luoxin Pharmaceutical Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Luoxin Pharmaceutical Meropenem Injection Products Offered
10.17.5 Luoxin Pharmaceutical Recent Development
10.18 Hainan Haiyao Co., Ltd.
10.18.1 Hainan Haiyao Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
10.18.2 Hainan Haiyao Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Hainan Haiyao Co., Ltd. Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Hainan Haiyao Co., Ltd. Meropenem Injection Products Offered
10.18.5 Hainan Haiyao Co., Ltd. Recent Development
10.19 Shenzhen Haibin Pharmaceutical
10.19.1 Shenzhen Haibin Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
10.19.2 Shenzhen Haibin Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Shenzhen Haibin Pharmaceutical Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Shenzhen Haibin Pharmaceutical Meropenem Injection Products Offered
10.19.5 Shenzhen Haibin Pharmaceutical Recent Development
10.20 Chongqin Shenghuaxi
10.20.1 Chongqin Shenghuaxi Corporation Information
10.20.2 Chongqin Shenghuaxi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Chongqin Shenghuaxi Meropenem Injection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Chongqin Shenghuaxi Meropenem Injection Products Offered
10.20.5 Chongqin Shenghuaxi Recent Development
11 Meropenem Injection Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Meropenem Injection Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Meropenem Injection Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
