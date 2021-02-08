IoT Communication Technologies MARKET – GROWTH, TRENDS, SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT AND FORECASTS (2021 – 2027)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global IoT Communication Technologies Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global IoT Communication Technologies market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global IoT Communication Technologies market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global IoT Communication Technologies market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Microchip Technology, EnOcean, Telit, Link Labs, Gemalto, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, MediaTek, NXP Semiconductors, Sequans Communications, Sierra Wireless, u-blox Market Segment by Product Type: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, Others, Market Segment by Application: , Aerospace and Defense, Computing, Data Centers, Automotive, Others,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global IoT Communication Technologies market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the IoT Communication Technologies market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the IoT Communication Technologies industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global IoT Communication Technologies market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global IoT Communication Technologies market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IoT Communication Technologies market

TOC

1 Market Overview of IoT Communication Technologies

1.1 IoT Communication Technologies Market Overview

1.1.1 IoT Communication Technologies Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global IoT Communication Technologies Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global IoT Communication Technologies Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global IoT Communication Technologies Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global IoT Communication Technologies Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, IoT Communication Technologies Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America IoT Communication Technologies Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe IoT Communication Technologies Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific IoT Communication Technologies Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America IoT Communication Technologies Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa IoT Communication Technologies Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

2 IoT Communication Technologies Market Overview by Cellular Type

2.1 Global IoT Communication Technologies Market Size by Cellular Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global IoT Communication Technologies Historic Market Size by Cellular Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global IoT Communication Technologies Forecasted Market Size by Cellular Type (2022-2027)

2.4 2G

2.5 3G

2.6 4G

2.7 5G

2.8 Others

3 IoT Communication Technologies Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global IoT Communication Technologies Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global IoT Communication Technologies Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global IoT Communication Technologies Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Aerospace and Defense

3.5 Computing

3.6 Data Centers

3.7 Automotive

3.8 Others

4 IoT Communication Technologies Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global IoT Communication Technologies Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in IoT Communication Technologies as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into IoT Communication Technologies Market

4.4 Global Top Players IoT Communication Technologies Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players IoT Communication Technologies Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 IoT Communication Technologies Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Microchip Technology

5.1.1 Microchip Technology Profile

5.1.2 Microchip Technology Main Business

5.1.3 Microchip Technology IoT Communication Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Microchip Technology IoT Communication Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Microchip Technology Recent Developments

5.2 EnOcean

5.2.1 EnOcean Profile

5.2.2 EnOcean Main Business

5.2.3 EnOcean IoT Communication Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 EnOcean IoT Communication Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 EnOcean Recent Developments

5.3 Telit

5.5.1 Telit Profile

5.3.2 Telit Main Business

5.3.3 Telit IoT Communication Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Telit IoT Communication Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Link Labs Recent Developments

5.4 Link Labs

5.4.1 Link Labs Profile

5.4.2 Link Labs Main Business

5.4.3 Link Labs IoT Communication Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Link Labs IoT Communication Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Link Labs Recent Developments

5.5 Gemalto

5.5.1 Gemalto Profile

5.5.2 Gemalto Main Business

5.5.3 Gemalto IoT Communication Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Gemalto IoT Communication Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Gemalto Recent Developments

5.6 STMicroelectronics

5.6.1 STMicroelectronics Profile

5.6.2 STMicroelectronics Main Business

5.6.3 STMicroelectronics IoT Communication Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 STMicroelectronics IoT Communication Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments

5.7 Texas Instruments

5.7.1 Texas Instruments Profile

5.7.2 Texas Instruments Main Business

5.7.3 Texas Instruments IoT Communication Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Texas Instruments IoT Communication Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Texas Instruments Recent Developments

5.8 MediaTek

5.8.1 MediaTek Profile

5.8.2 MediaTek Main Business

5.8.3 MediaTek IoT Communication Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 MediaTek IoT Communication Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 MediaTek Recent Developments

5.9 NXP Semiconductors

5.9.1 NXP Semiconductors Profile

5.9.2 NXP Semiconductors Main Business

5.9.3 NXP Semiconductors IoT Communication Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 NXP Semiconductors IoT Communication Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Developments

5.10 Sequans Communications

5.10.1 Sequans Communications Profile

5.10.2 Sequans Communications Main Business

5.10.3 Sequans Communications IoT Communication Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Sequans Communications IoT Communication Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Sequans Communications Recent Developments

5.11 Sierra Wireless

5.11.1 Sierra Wireless Profile

5.11.2 Sierra Wireless Main Business

5.11.3 Sierra Wireless IoT Communication Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Sierra Wireless IoT Communication Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Developments

5.12 u-blox

5.12.1 u-blox Profile

5.12.2 u-blox Main Business

5.12.3 u-blox IoT Communication Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 u-blox IoT Communication Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 u-blox Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America IoT Communication Technologies Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe IoT Communication Technologies Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific IoT Communication Technologies Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America IoT Communication Technologies Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa IoT Communication Technologies Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 IoT Communication Technologies Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

