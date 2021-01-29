Clinical Trials Market Synopsis, Development Strategies, Global Share Analysis, Business Overview, Major Suppliers, Growth Values, and Industry Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Clinical trial is a research study which involve people (healthy volunteers or patients) to test the safety and efficacy of a new treatment or medicine. In healthcare industry clinical trials are performed for medicine, medical devices which includes hearing aid and surgical procedure.

The key factors driving the clinical trial industry includes rising prevalence of diseases, high R&D expenditure of the pharmaceutical industry, and growth of new treatments such as personalized medicine is supporting to grow the market. However, factors such as lack of skilled workforce clinical research, lower healthcare reimbursement in the developing countries and stringent regulations for patient enrollment, hinder the market growth.

The market for global clinical trial market is estimated to grow at an approximate CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Key Players:

Charles River Laboratories

Paraxel International Corporation

Quintiles IMS

ICON plc

SGS SA

Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

Clinipace

Laboratory Corporation of America

Pfizer

Segmentation:

The global clinical trials market is segmented on the basis of phase, study design, indication and end users.

On the basis of the phase, the market is categorized into phase I, phase II, phase III, and phase IV.

On the basis of study design, the global clinical trials market is segmented into interventional, observational and expanded access.

On the basis of indication, the global clinical trials market is segmented into autoimmune/inflammation, pain management, oncology, central nervous system (CNS) condition, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular and others.

On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental institutes and dental academic and research institutes.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominate the Global Clinical Trial Market owing to the presence of major pharmaceutical and biotech companies with R&D units in America and increasing patient population suffering from cardiac problem boost the clinical trial market in this region. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure and presence of developed economies like U.S. and Canada fuels the market growth.

Europe is second in the global clinical trial market owing to increasing government support, rising clinical trail facilities both in private and government sector increases the clinical trial market in Europe.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market owing to the presence of developing economies, a growing healthcare sector and standard regulations related to healthcare industry promotes the manufactures to establish R&D unit in this region which drives the market with the region. The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global clinical trial market owing to the presence of poor economies and stringent government policies, especially in the African region.

