Meniere’s disease Market Analysis by Diagnosis and Treatment | Phenomenal Growth of 5.4% with Leading Player by 2023

The Global Meniere’s Disease Market is growing moderately and is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period. Global Meniere’s disease market is expected to grow at the CAGR of ~5.4% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 6380.3 million by 2023.

Major players in Meniere’s disease Market:

There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this Meniere’s Disease Market: Auris Medical (Switzerland), Jubilant Cadista (US), Otonomy Inc.(US), Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (US), Sound Pharmaceuticals (US), The Ear Company (Canada), WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corporation (US) and others.

Market Overview:

Meniere’s disease is a Disease of middle ear that causes vertigo, ringing sound within the ear and listening to problems. In most of the cases this disease handiest affects one ear. Meniere’s disease can have an effect on anyone but the superiority is on a better aspect in human beings aged from 20-50. This is a persistent Disease but unique treatments can assist in minimizing the signs and symptoms. The primary reasons of Meniere’s disease are allergies, abnormal immune response, genetic predisposition, viral infection, migraines, head trauma, and a few others. Approximately 90-95% of the patients manage their Meniere’s disease with medical management.

The superiority and prevalence of Meniere’s disease is growing. In keeping with the countrywide institute on deafness and other communication problems, there are round 615,000 Americas who’re suffering from Meniere’s disease. This variety is continuously growing each year. According to Massachusetts eye and ear (a worldwide center for treatment and research and a teaching health facility of Harvard clinical faculty), about 60,000 new cases of this disease are recognized yearly.

Segments:

Global Meniere’s disease market has been segmented on the basis of diagnosis which comprise of hearing assessment, balance assessment, blood tests, imaging test, and others. Balance assessment is sub-segmented into Videonystagmography (VNG), Rotary-chair testing, Vestibular evoked myogenic potentials (VEMP) testing, posturography, video Head Impulse Test (vHIT), Electrocochleography (ECoG), and others. Imaging test includes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and others.

On the basis of treatments, the market has been segmented into medication, noninvasive therapies & procedures, middle ear injections, surgery, and others. Medication is sub-segmented into motion sickness medications, anti-nausea medications, and others. Noninvasive therapies & procedures is further sub-segmented into rehabilitation, hearing aid, meniett device, and others. Middle ear injections are further sub-segmented into gentamicin, steroids, and others. Surgery is further sub-segmented into endolymphatic sac procedure, vestibular nerve section, labyrinthectomy, and others.

…TOC Continued

