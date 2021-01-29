chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Status, Competition & Companies, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast by 2023

Market Highlights

The global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 16,469.14 thousand in 2017. Surgical site infections (SSI) are common surgical complications. The Safe Care Campaign states that in surgical patients 38% of all nosocomial infections are caused due to surgical site infections. Chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloths are premoistened with an FDA-approved antiseptic solution to help reduce bacteria on the skin before surgery. The rinse-free formula stays on the skin and is trusted by nurses to help reduce the risk of developing an SSI.

Rising surgical site infections and a strong recommendation for the use of CHG products as antiseptic agents by authorized healthcare organizations have led to the growth of the global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market in the recent years. However, side-effects of CHG products are likely to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

Segment analysis

The global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market, by product, has been segmented into CHG impregnated cloth and CHG compatible/non-impregnated cloth. The CHG cloth market, by CHG concentration, can be segmented into 2% chlorhexidine gluconate cloth and 4% chlorhexidine gluconate cloth. On the basis of application, the global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market is segmented into surgical preparation and personal care. The chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market on the basis of distribution channel is segmented into hospital and retail pharmacies and online platforms. The hospitals and retail pharmacies segment accounted for a value of USD 7,507.56 in 2017.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global CHG cloth market. This is owing to rising surgical site infections. Europe showed a considerable amount of growth in the market due to increasing surgical procedures and rising use of CHG cloth products for both surgical and personal use. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the market. The rising geriatric population with orthopedic or cardiovascular problems would increase the number of surgery cases and contribute to increase the demand for CHG cloths. South Korea accounted for a share of 7.22% in the Asia-Pacific CHG cloth market in 2017. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa has the least share of the market due to the low disposable income.

