Botanical Extracts Market Synopsis and Highlights, Key Findings, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global Botanical Extracts Market is projected to be valued at USD 25,151.7 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period. Botanical extracts are available in powder and liquid form, and their use is increasing in food and beverage processing, especially functional beverages. The growth of the global botanical extracts market is driven by increasing use in personal care applications along with health benefits offered by botanical extracts. However, the limited availability of botanical extracts is hampering the growth of the market. The increasing demand for organic ingredients is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to market players in the coming years.

North America constituted a dominant share of the botanical extracts market in 2018, owing to the increasing demand for dietary supplements. The US, followed by Canada, are lucrative markets for manufacturers in the region. The rising demand for herbal medicinal products and supplements has further boosted the sales of botanical extracts in North America. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the review period. China is a major botanical extract market in the region due to the increasing adoption of dietary supplements. Other factors, such as increasing demand for natural food ingredients and additives among consumers is expected to drive the growth of the botanical extracts market in the region. The increasing awareness and availability of these supplements in Asia-Pacific are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to botanical extract manufacturers in the coming years.

