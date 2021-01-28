Mobile Video Surveillance Market 2021 Expected to Showcase Extensive Growth, Business Opportunity | Industry analysis by Major Companies: Seon, Apollo Video Technology

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published research report, asserts that the global Mobile Video Surveillance market is likely to secure a substantial market valuation. Global market is expected to grow USD 27 Billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during the forecast period.

The cloud based video surveillance is gaining huge demand in small, medium and large scale size enterprise as it provides high standards security solutions. Major market players such as Huawei Technologies, Axis communication, Bosch Security, Dahua and others are investing heavily in research & development to innovate their offered products in video surveillance.

The advancement in IoT and cloud based storage systems has driven the mobile surveillance market. Milestone systems, a leading provider of IP based video management software, introduced a mobile app named “Milestone Mobile” offering on-to-go surveillance to the users. It is available in 30 languages and can be connected via Wi-Fi, 3G or 4G network.

Mobile Video Surveillance Global Market- Competitive Analysis

Mobile Video Surveillance market appears to be competitive in the coming years owning to the presence of numerous large players active in regional market. The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include Product Launch, Agreement & Partnership, Acquisition and expansion. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Seon (Canada), Apollo Video Technology (U.S.), Safety Vision, LLC. (U.S.), Rosco Vision Systems (U.S.), Maryland Security Professionals (U.S.), Briefcam (Israel), Axis Communications (Sweden), Bosch Security Systems (Germany), Dahua (China), Hikvision (China), FLIR (U.S.), Avigilon (Canada), Pelco (U.S.), and Hanwha Techwin (Samsung Techwin) (South Korea) and Axis Communication (Sweden) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market.

Mobile Video Surveillance Global Market- Segmentation

The Mobile Video Surveillance Market can be classified into 3 key segments as follows:

Segmentation by Component : Hardware (Camera, storage systems, and monitor) and Software (video management software and video analytics)

: Hardware (Camera, storage systems, and monitor) and Software (video management software and video analytics) Segmentation by End-User: Hospitality, Government, Military & Defence, Transportation, BFSI, Law Enforcement, and Education.

Hospitality, Government, Military & Defence, Transportation, BFSI, Law Enforcement, and Education. Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Mobile Video Surveillance Global Market- Regional Analysis

North America has dominated the Mobile Video Surveillance market in 2016. The technology advancement, and increasing demand for IP cameras are some of the factors driving the market in North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing awareness of safety & security, rising wireless IP surveillance market, and improvement in IoT are some of the factors driving growth in Asia-Pacific region. Europe mobile video surveillance market is expected to grow with a steady growth rate due to stringent regulations imposed by government.

Get More Information: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-video-surveillance-market-3023

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Mobile Video Surveillance Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued…

