Wearable Display Market 2020 Expected to Showcase Extensive Growth, Business Opportunity | Industry analysis by Major Companies: Lumus Vision, Yunnan OLiGHTEK

Market Analysis

The global wearable display market is predicted to touch USD 3.16 billion at a 20% CAGR between 2018- 2023, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. A wearable display, simply put, is a display device that uses wireless network connections, thus allowing users to connect to mobile handsets and tablets for sending data for reporting, storage, analysis, & also receiving instructions. Head-mounted displays, smartwatches, and smart bands are the different types of wearable displays that work on technologies such as OLED and LED-backlit LCD. It has wide applications in different verticals such as commercial, enterprise, healthcare, military and defense, consumers, and others.

Various factors are propelling the global wearable display market share. As per the current MRFR report, such factors include increased use of flexible OLED displays in smartwatches, technological shift, availability of energy-efficient & high-specification display products, increasing use of VR/AR devices, the demand for wearable LED display, wearable heads-up display, wearable video display, wearable display glasses, and vulfine wearable display.

Key players

Leading players profiled in the global wearable display market report include Lumus Vision (Israel), Yunnan OLiGHTEK (China), TCL Display Technology (China), Varitronix International (China), Hannstar Display (Taiwan), eMagin Corporation (US), Truly Semiconductors (China), Kopin Corporation (US), Tianma Microelectronics (China), BOE Technology (China), Sharp (Japan), Japan Display (Japan), AU Optronics (Taiwan), Apple (US), LG Display (South Korea), and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6280

Market Segmentation

By product type, the global wearable display market is segmented into head-mounted displays, smartwatches, and smart bands. Of these, the head-mounted displays will lead the market over the forecast period.

the global wearable display market is segmented into head-mounted displays, smartwatches, and smart bands. Of these, the head-mounted displays will lead the market over the forecast period. By technology, the global wearable display market is segmented into OLED and LED-backlit LCD. Of these, the OLED segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

the global wearable display market is segmented into OLED and LED-backlit LCD. Of these, the OLED segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. By panel type, the global wearable display market is segmented into microdisplay, flexible, and rigid.

the global wearable display market is segmented into microdisplay, flexible, and rigid. By display size, the global wearable display market is segmented into more than 2 inches, 1-2 inches, and 1 inch.

the global wearable display market is segmented into more than 2 inches, 1-2 inches, and 1 inch. By vertical, the global wearable display market is segmented into commercial, enterprise, healthcare, military and defense, consumers, and others. Of these, the healthcare segment will command the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global wearable display market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the APAC region will spearhead the market over the forecast period. The growing adoption of display devices that work on the latest technology, the presence of several prominent wearable display manufacturers, and the presence of many developing and developed countries are adding to the global wearable display market growth in the region.

The global wearable display market in North America is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Burgeoning demand for image recognition and communication technologies by consumers in portable and compact forms coupled with the development in lower power inter-device connectivity (NFC, infrared, and Bluetooth 4.0), augmented reality, and material science is adding to the global wearable display market growth in the region.

Get More Information: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wearable-display-market-6280

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Wearable Display Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://primefeed.in/