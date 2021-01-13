Radar Transmitter Market Market Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak, Downside Risks Continue to Escalate but Future Outlook Remains Positive According to MRFR

Market Synopsis

According to thorough research carried out by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global radar transmitter market is projected to value worth USD 3.82 million, recording a CAGR of 6.4% during the review period from 2019 to 2024.

The increasing application of radar transmitter is anticipated to be a substantial element driving the global radar transmitter market 2020. The demand for wireless detection systems and continuous level monitoring for measuring level in various sectors is projected to be an important factor augmenting the market during the forecast period. Besides, the increasing demand for wireless detection systems and level monitoring systems is estimated to be an important factor actuating the market. Moreover, the rising development of the defense sector is another substantial market expanding factor during the forecast period. On the other hand, the expansion of the global magnetic field sensor market is projected to be affected significantly due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The daily operations in various regions were put to a halt which immensely affected the manufacturing cycle of the product.

Key Players

The notable market competitors of the global radar transmitter market are VEGA Grieshaber KG(Germany), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Emerson Electric Co.(US), BAE Systems plc (UK), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Saab Group (Sweden), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Rockwell Collins (US), Endress+Hauser Management AG (Switzerland), ABB Limited (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), and a few others.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide radar transmitter market can be classified on the basis of the frequency range, type, industry vertical, and region.

On the basis of the frequency range, the global radar transmitter market can be classified into C and X band, K band, W band, and others.

On the basis of type, the global radar transmitter market can be classified into non- contact type and contact type.

On the basis of industrial vertical, the global radar transmitter market can be classified into oil & gas, military & defence, chemical, water waste treatment, mining, food & beverages, telecommunication, and others

On the basis of region, the global radar transmitter market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The assessment of North America (Canada, the US, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and the rest of the world (South America the Middle East and Afric) has been performed. As per the evaluation, the market is predicted to increase its reach significantly during the assessment period.

As per the assessment, the worldwide market is predicted to be acquired by North America. Due to the presence of known manufacturers in the region is predicted to be the most significant factors leading to market expansion. Besides, the region is economically developed, which provides superiority in expanding the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Radar Transmitter Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued…

