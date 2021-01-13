Infrared Sensor Market Insights 2020: Business Opportunity, Future Scope & Rising Demand By Top Vendors- Honeywell International Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co.

Market Synopsis

As per the analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global infrared sensor market is estimated to expand from USD 387.4 million in 2018 to USD 747 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 10% during the review period.

The increasing need for automation equipment for constructing automation is propelling the expansion of the global infrared sensor market 2020. Due to the low requirement, infrared sensors have several applications such as PDAs, laptops, and telephones. Moreover, the development in wireless communication and the growing adoption of 5G technology is estimated to propel the market in the forthcoming period.

An infrared sensor is electronic equipment that has possessed the ability to sense certain aspects of its surroundings. It has the ability to measure the heat of an object. Apart from this, it can also identify the motion by either emitting or identifying infrared radiation.

Key Players

The forefront competitors in the Infrared Sensor Market are Honeywell International Inc. (US), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan), Sofradir (France), Raytheon Company (US), Teledyne Technologies (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Hamamatsu Photonics KK (Japan), Nippon Avionics (Japan), Nippon Ceramic Co. Ltd (Japan), Excelitas Technologies Corp. (US), Dali Technology (China), Omron Corporation (Japan), Qioptiq Ltd (UK), Pelco (US), Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd (China), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (the US), Fluke Corporation (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), DRS Technologies, Inc. (US), E.D. Bullard Company (US), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), and Bosch Security Systems (US).

Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8625

Market Segmentation

On the basis of the working mechanism, the market has been divided into passive and active.

the market has been divided into passive and active. On the basis of detection, the market has been segmented into cooled infrared sensors and uncooled infrared sensors.

the market has been segmented into cooled infrared sensors and uncooled infrared sensors. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into quantum infrared sensors, and thermal infrared sensors.

the market has been segmented into quantum infrared sensors, and thermal infrared sensors. On the basis of the spectrum range, the market has been segmented into long-wave (LWIR), mid-wave IR (MWIR) and short-wave IR (SWIR).

the market has been segmented into long-wave (LWIR), mid-wave IR (MWIR) and short-wave IR (SWIR). On the basis of end-user, the market has been classified into oil and gas, healthcare, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, automotive, commercial, and others.

the market has been classified into oil and gas, healthcare, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, automotive, commercial, and others. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and Central and South America.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis has been performed for Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa and Central and South America.

As per the regional analysis, the infrared sensor market is flourishing at the fastest pace in the APAC region. The Asia Pacific region is leading the market due to the rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), smart building projects, and increasing smart home. Additionally, the increasing choice od consumers toward better energy management is affecting the growth of the infrared sensor market.

The North American market is estimated to the fastest expanding regional market during the review period due to the rising adoption of autonomous electric automobiles and autonomous

Get More Information: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/infrared-sensor-market-8625

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Infrared Sensor Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://primefeed.in/