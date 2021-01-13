Low Noise Amplifiers Market Expected to Reach at High Pace by 2025 | Know COVID-19 Analysis | Top Companies- Analog Devices, NXP Semiconductors NV 

The low noise amplifiers market witnesses a steady growth, mainly due to the causal role that amplifiers play in telecommunication field, receiving and intercepting an incoming signal. Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs) are the key components at the front end of radio receivers, reducing noise in the incoming signals. Hence LNAs are used to amplify low strength signals from the low-frequency antenna.

Moreover, increasing uses of LNAs in ISM radios, laptops, mobile devices, GPS receivers, and remote keyless entry devices escalate market growth. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global low noise amplifiers market is projected to garner a valuation of approximately 3 BN by 2023, registering 13% CAGR during the assessment period (2017-2023).

Furthermore, increasing LTE, WCDMA, and HSDPA air interfaces operating in various bands accelerate market growth. Conversely, lessening usages of landline phones and decreasing lower price margins are major factors estimated to impede the market growth. Nevertheless, the higher adoption of LTE technology and increasing numbers of telecom stations would support market growth throughout the predicted period.

Major Players:

Players leading the LNAs market include Analog Devices, Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors NV (the Netherlands), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Qorvo, Inc. (US), L3 Narda-MITEQ (US), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), ON Semiconductor Corp. (US), Texas Instruments, Inc. (US), Atmel Corporation (US), Teledyne Microwave Solutions (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Diodes Incorporated (US), and Toshiba Corporation (Japan), among others.

Global Low Noise Amplifiers Market- Segments

By Frequency : Dc to 6 Hz, 6 to 60 Hz, and More Than 60 Hz.

By Type : Silicon, Gallium Arsenide, and Silicon Germanium.

By Application Areas : Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Military & Defense, Automotive, Medical, Space, Data & Telecommunication, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Global LNAs Market- Geographical Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global low noise amplifiers market. The largest market share attributes to the rise in usage of smartphones and developments in telecommunications, shifting from 3G to LTE networks. Besides, rising advances and focuses on integrated technologies to improve consumer electronics and data & telecommunication influence the regional market growth.

North America stands second in the global low noise amplifiers market. The region is a hub for advanced technologies and their early adoption in innovative applications. The market growth is driven by the enormous demand, particularly from LTE, WCDMA, and HSDPA air interfaces. Additionally, the rising demand for small cell infrastructure architectures drives the growth of the regional market.

Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs) Market- Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the LNAs market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. Mergers & acquisitions, innovation, and brand reinforcement remain prevailing key trends for the leading players as these strategies support their growth and expansion plans.

For which they invest substantially in R&D to develop adept technologies and products. These companies focus on developing their product portfolios with the latest technologies and following organic and inorganic growth approaches, engaging in product development. The market competition is likely to intensify due to new product launches and the new entrants in the market.

