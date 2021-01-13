Virtual Reality For Consumer Market Demand Analytics, Top Companies, COVID 19 Analysis,Types, Application, Growth Drivers, Size, Share and Industry Analysis Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

The study reveals that North America region dominates the Virtual Reality For Consumer Market. With the technological advancement in virtual reality which is integrated with gesture control, graphics processing units, hand tracking, haptics, latency technologies, and others are extensively used in manufacturing the new virtual reality products. These products such as head-mounted displays (HMDs), VR accessories, and VR content are generating maximum revenue in virtual reality for consumer market.

The North America region is experiencing higher demand of virtual reality products among consumers as these products are gaining popularity due to the advanced and latest technologies. The prominent companies such as Microsoft Corporation (U.S), nDreams, Ltd. (U.S), NextVR, Inc. (U.S), Nvidia Corporation (U.S), Pixvana, Inc. (U.S), are providing virtual reality for consumer solutions to improve signal processing functions. Due to the changing market trends & emerging opportunities technologies, virtual reality for consumer market is estimated to grow rapidly with a huge demand in the market.

The global virtual reality for consumer market is expected to reach USD 20 billion at a CAGR of over 19% by the end of the forecast period.

Global Virtual Reality for Consumer Market Segmentation

The global virtual reality for consumer market is segmented into component, technology, deployment application, stimulations, and region. The components are segmented into hardware (head-mounted displays, VR accessories), software and solutions. The technology is segmented into 3D audio, 3D depth sensors, 4K and 8K video, adaptive streaming, computer vision and others. The stimulations are segmented into gesture control, hand tracking, optical tracking, positional tracking and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The prominent players in the global virtual reality for consumer market: Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China), AltspaceVR (U.S), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S), Binary VR Inc. (U.S), Bitmovin (Austria), Facebook (U.S), Google LLC (U.S), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Leap Motion, Inc. (U.S), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), nDreams, Ltd. (U.S), NextVR, Inc. (U.S), Nvidia Corporation (U.S), Pixvana, Inc. (U.S), Sony Corporation (Japan) and among others.

Market Research Analysis:

The global virtual reality for consumer market is studied on the basis of four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America region is dominating the global virtual reality for consumer market. The virtual reality for consumer market is witnessing a high growth due to huge demand for OLED displays, optical tracking, and positional tracking which is widely used in virtual reality for consumer solutions. Europe is expected to gain huge growth of virtual reality for consumer market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years as the companies like Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China), Sony Corporation (Japan) and others are investing in providing innovative virtual reality solution to the consumers.

