Display Controllers Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth,COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Trends and Forecast – 2023

As per the analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the Global Display Controllers Market is estimated to value USD 32 Billion by 2023, thriving at a CAGR of 9% from 2017 to 2023. The pandemic COVID-19 has brought an enormous impact on the global display controllers market 2020. The market may expand during the COVID-19.

The increasing adoption of electronic devices is the primary factor that drives the global display controllers market. The market is growing at a robust pace across the globe. With the growing demand for display controller for various applications such as medical equipment, industrial controls, office automation, mobile communication devices, portable equipment, touch screen monitors, and others, the market is growing at a fast pace. The companies are producing dual integrated circuits for display controllers, which has a high demand owing to the display controller chip that can control video RAM contents. The graphic display controllers and system on chip solution are gaining momentum in graphics display controller consist of flexible layer concept with 3D and 2D rendering functions. The companies are investing heavily in manufacturing integrated circuits which is broadly used in display controllers. The companies like Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Texas Instruments, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Inc. (U.S.), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea) have made the competition very fierce. The manufacturers are actively investing in innovating their products with a research and development. The constant development in the technologies of controllers and the higher adoption of display controllers in video delivery equipment are some of the factors propelling the expansion of the display controllers market during the review period.

The global display controllers market is segregated based on application, types, and region.

On the basis of application, the global display controllers can be segregated into office automation, medical equipment, mobile communication devices, entertainment & gaming, industrial control, and others.

On the basis of type, the global display controllers can be segregated into LCD controllers, digital display controllers, smart display controllers, multi-display controllers, touchscreen controllers, and others.

On the basis of region, the global display controllers can be segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World.

The regional study of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World has been performed. As per the analysis by MRFR, North America is the dominating region across the globe with respect to the market share. It is in high demand since it is widely used in the electronics sector for leading-edge flexibility, reliability and performance. The APAC region which includes India, Japan, and China is in the phase of development in display controllers marker is likely to be thrive at the highest CAGR in the forthcoming period. On the other hand, the European region is likely to exhibit robust growth in the forthcoming period.

The major players in the global display controllers market are Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Novatek Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Intersil Corporation (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Grayhill Inc. (U.S), and a few others.

April 2020, Texas Instruments, an American technology company bets big on shelf life. Very few companies have been able to do so in the midst of CODI-19. Texas Instruments team carved a plan to retain its production of chip fabrication facilities at the same level as at the beginning of the year before the outbreak of COVDI-19.

