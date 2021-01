Blu-Ray Players Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth,COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Trends and Forecast – 2023

Market Highlights

In this rapidly changing world of technology, Blu-Ray Players Market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-quality digital entertainment and growing consumption of video on multiple screens are the major factors driving the growth of blu-ray player market.

As compared to other regions, the blu-ray players market in North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of blu-ray players market. This is owing to the presence of large number of established key players and technical advancements in that region. In addition to this the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices which ultimately provides high speed connectivity and is expected to be a major factor for the growth of blu-ray players market.

The blu-ray players market is growing rapidly over 15% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 2.4 billion by the end of forecast period.

Blu-ray Players Market Segmentation

The blu-ray players market has been segmented on the basis of component, disc format and application. The disc format segment is further bifurcated into high fidelity pure audio, advanced video coding high definition, 3D and ultra HD. Advanced video coding high definition (AVCHD) is a format for the digital recording and playback of high-definition video which was jointly developed by Sony and Panasonic. It supports a variety of video resolutions and scanning methods. Ultra HD Blu-ray is a new disc format which is incompatible with existing blu-ray players. It supports 60fps 4K UHD video encoded in HEVC with 10-bit HDR and a wider color gamut.

The prominent players in the blu-ray players market are – Cambridge Audio (U.K.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Philips (Netherlands), Seiki Digital (U.S.), Magnavox (U.S.), Toshiba (Japan), Hualu (China), among others.

Market Research Analysis:

The global blu-ray players market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Others. In the global blu-ray players market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and hence is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Within Asia Pacific, blu-ray players market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing demand for high quality digital entertainment in countries such as Japan, China and India.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of blu-ray players market. In Europe, the presence of advanced infrastructure with the increasing adoption of technology and technological advancements in numerous countries is driving the market growth of blu-ray players market.

