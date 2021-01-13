5k Display Resolution Market – Global Demand, Sales,COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Consumption and Forecasts to 2023

Market Synopsis

The 5k Display Resolution Market is estimated to exhibit a major growth during the forecast period. The perpetual advancements and increasing technological developments are the most important causes leading to the expansion of the 5K display resolution market 2020. The most crucial factors resulting in the growth of the 5K display resolution market are the increasing demand in the consumer electronics market segment. 5K video cameras are primarily used for digital cinematography. 5K resolution offers a clear picture which does not fall low of quality while editing. As of now, there is a rise in the demand of the 4K market, the demand for 5K display resolution is projected to grow in the forthcoming period.

Across the European market, nations including the U.K, France, and Germany are projected to aid in the expansion of the 5k display resolution market. Europe is estimated to seize the second largest market share after the Asia Pacific region in the 5K display resolution market. In the European region, the existence of various developed infrastructure and with the increasing adoption of technology and technological development in several countries is bringing a positive impact on the market growth of the 5K display resolution market.

Market Segmentation

The 5K display resolution market is segregated on the basis of application, resolution, product, and region.

On the basis of application, the global 5K display resolution market is divided into retail, education, consumer electronics, advertisement, and others.

On the basis of resolution, the global 5K display resolution market is divided into 5120 × 2160 Resolution, 5120 × 2700 Resolution, 5120 × 2880 Resolution, 5120 × 3200 Resolution, 5120 × 3840 Resolution, and 5120 × 4096 Resolution.

On the basis of product, the global 5K display resolution market is segmented into monitors, televisions, cameras, laptops, smartphones and tablets and others.

On the basis of region, the global 5K display resolution market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global 5K display resolution market has been divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

In the global 5K display resolution market, the APAC region is estimated to exhibit comparatively faster adoption and therefore, it is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the review period. Within the APAC region, the 5K display resolution market is expected to contribute at a faster pace to the rise in revenue backed by growing implementations in several fields like consumer electronics and retail in countries like India, Japan, and China. It is due to the extensive research and development carried out in the region. Another major cause bringing an impact on the growth of the 5K display resolution market in the APAC region is the existence of major players like Canon and Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation among a few more.

In comparison to the other regions, the 5K display resolution market in North America is estimated display healthy growth. Canada and the U.S are expected to bring an impact on the expansion of the 5K display resolution market. Moreover, the region has a strongly established infrastructure and gives high penetration of devices and in addition to this, the presence of developed economies in this region is another major cause for the expansion of the 5K display resolution market.

Key Players

The eminent competitors in the 5K display resolution market are Apple Inc. (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), HP (U.S.), Philips (Netherlands), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Red Digital Cinema Camera Company (U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan) and few others.

