Tablets & Notebook Display Market Expected to Showcase Extensive Growth at a Highest CAGR with Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Segmentation Application and Forecast to 2024

As per Market Research Future (MRFR), Global Tablets & Notebook Display Market is Estimated to Attain CAGR of 8% by 2023. North America is also expected to grow at rapid rate during the forecast period.

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published research report, asserts that the global Tablets & Notebook Display market is likely to secure a substantial market valuation. Globally, the market is expected to grow from USD 18.47 billion in 2017 to USD 28.46 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of touch-based and energy efficient devices is set to drive the tablets & notebook display market during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing cost of displays is the main challenge limiting their adoption in the market. With the increasing demand for tablets and notebooks, the concentration of display manufacturers is also increasing. In the future, the adoption of the AR/VR devices is expected to create opportunities for key players operating in the tablet & notebook display market.

A display is a computer projecting mechanism and output surface that shows graphic images and text to user using cathode ray oscilloscope (CRT), LCD, LED or other projection technologies. Most of the computer displays work on analog signals. Displays can be characterized according to sharpness & viewability, color capacity, size of the screen, and projection technology.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of tablet & notebook display are AU Optronics (Taiwan), Innolux Corporation (Taiwan), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Japan Display (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), LG (South Korea), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Chi Mei Corporation (Taiwan), and Apple Inc. (US), Tianma Microelectronics (China) among others.

Segmentation

Global tablets & notebook display market can be segmented as follows:

By product, the market is segmented into tablets and notebook/laptop.

the market is segmented into tablets and notebook/laptop. By technology, the market is segmented into LCD, LED, OLED, and AMOLED. LCD is further segmented into TFT and IPS.

the market is segmented into LCD, LED, OLED, and AMOLED. LCD is further segmented into TFT and IPS. By touch type, the market is segmented into capacitive and resistive.

the market is segmented into capacitive and resistive. By display size, the market is segmented into less than 10 inches, 10 to 15 inches, and more than 15 inches.

the market is segmented into less than 10 inches, 10 to 15 inches, and more than 15 inches. By end-user, the market is segmented into consumer and enterprises.

the market is segmented into consumer and enterprises. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The global market for tablet & notebook displays is predictable to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The geographical analysis of tablet & notebook display market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market for tablet & notebook displays in the forecast period. China, Japan, and India dominate the tablet & notebook display market in the region. Increasing popularity and susbsequent adoption of smartphones with advance display technology, increasing adoption of touch devices, and continuous technical advances in display technologies are a few factors driving the tablet & notebook display market in Asia-Pacific. SAMSUNG Electronics Corporation Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., and Toshiba Corporation are the major players in the Asia-Pacific region. The tablet & notebook display market in North America is also expected to grow at rapid rate during the forecast period.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Tablets & Notebook Display Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

