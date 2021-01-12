Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Driven by Growing Demand in Consumer Electronics, Recent Trends, Opportunity, Industry analysis by Major Companies: Infineon Technologies, Texas

Market Research Future (MRFR) highlights that the Increasing Advancement in Machine Sensing Technologies to Drive “Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market”

The global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market is studied in great detail in the latest report from Market Research Future (MRFR), which includes a detailed analysis of the market’s historical growth trajectory and present condition. Major trends operating in the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market are examined in the report. Based on this information, accurate and reliable projections for the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period till 2022 are presented in the report. The report also examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market.

Gesture recognition and touchless sensing allows users to operate electronic devices without touching them. It uses machine sensing to sense the user’s hand movements and gestures and translates the movements into commands just like specific touch zones on a touchscreen are translated into specific commands. Gesture recognition technology has come on strongly in the 21st century and has found widespread adoption in a wide range of devices. It is still not universally adopted, as the inclusion of gesture recognition technology makes devices prohibitively expensive for most users.

Increasing adoption of gesture recognition and touchless sensing technology in consumer electronics such as smartphones has been a major driver for the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market. Smartphone manufacturers have come up with various uses for gesture recognition technology, making smartphones more functional and smarter. The growing demand for smart TVs is also likely to be a major driver for the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market, as gesture recognition and touchless sensing technology can allow users to completely eliminate the traditional remote control and control TVs entirely through gestures.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market include Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, SoftKinetic, Omron Corporation, Prime Sense Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Iris Guard, Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.

Segmentation:

The global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market is segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, and region.

By technology, the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market is segmented into sensors, 2D, 3D, and others. The sensors segment is further sub-segmented into infrared, capacitive, ultrasonic, and resistive.

the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market is segmented into touch-based gesture recognition and touchless gesture recognition. By application area, the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market is segmented into entertainment, consumer electronics, healthcare, hospitality, retail, automobile, aerospace, defense, SME organizations, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is the dominant regional market for gesture recognition and touchless sensing technology. The growing consumer electronics market in Asia Pacific is likely to be a major driver for the gesture recognition and touchless sensing market in the region.

Major Highlights of TOC Covers:

