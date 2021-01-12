Capacitive Sensor Market – Global Demand, Sales,COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Consumption and Forecasts to 2027

Market Overview

The Global Capacitive Sensor Market is expected to advance at a high CAGR during the forecast period (2015-2027), reports Market Research Future (MRFR).

Market Boosters and Top Challenges

Fast-paced expansion of the consumer electronics industry, given the surge in disposable income and rising need to replace resistive sensors could help the capacitive sensor market do good business in the coming years. Rising preference for capacitive sensors due to their greater durability, superior sensitivity, easy operability, and higher measurement accuracy, compared to resistive or inductive sensors is believed to be a chief factor stimulating market growth.

Increasing trend of using touch screen displays systems as human-machine interaction system for consumer, industrial, medical and automotive use is expected to boost demand for capacitive sensors. Surge in digitization, as well as factory automation of several production processes, could also induce growth in demand for capacitive sensors in food & beverage, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and automotive industries.

Growing integration of touch panels within the healthcare industry and increasing applications of capacitive sensors in the retail industry has done wonders for the market. Some additional factors promoting market growth include rising number of ATMs & office equipment and growing use of capacitive sensors in commercial & industrial electronic systems. Companies are definitely slated to gain a better position in the market, by offering advanced capacitive sensors with enhanced features by way of technological advancements.

Market Segmentation

The segmental analysis of the worldwide capacitive sensor market includes components, sensors, and end-users.

With respect to components, the market is considered for audio & amplifiers, data converters, clocks and timers, and microcontrollers, among others.

In terms of sensors, the segments covered are capacitive, acceleration, humidity, position among others.

The end-users in the capacitive sensor market are aerospace and defense, telecommunications, automotive, energy and lighting, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, among others.

Regional Insight

Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) are the main markets for capacitive sensor.

North America houses a huge number of world-known automobile manufacturers such as Ford and General Motors that make use of cutting-edge technology to enhance consumers’ driving experience. These companies integrate latest technologies with automobiles that are being manufactured. Capacitive sensor is used as a significant technology for gesture recognition and parking sensors to make phone calls, among other things. With the rising consumer demand for safety and development of smart cars, adoption of capacitive sensors is expected to surge in the North America market during the review period.

Quick adoption of innovative technologies provides organizations in Europe a competitive edge, which also benefits the capacitive sensor market. Another factor working in favor of the capacitive sensor market in the region is the soaring demand for smartphones. Rising application of these sensors in the healthcare industry also benefits the regional market to a great extent.

Mounting demand for consumer electronic products in APAC could accelerate the market’s growth prospects. Speaking of smartphones, some of the most esteemed smartphone manufacturers like Samsung (South Korea) are making use of capacitive touch sensors in smartphones. As per Ericsson, Asia Pacific had noted the highest number of smartphone subscriptions, which comes to about 2,077 million, from 2015 to 2017. Additionally, researchers in Japan are exploring new applications, beside traditional use in tablets and touchpads. To illustrate, researches are being carried for integrating capacitive touch sensors with 1-micron size of nylon fibers which could help monitor patients in the healthcare sector.

Top Players

Renowned vendors shaping the worldwide capacitive sensor market are Cypress Semiconductor (U.S.), Cirque Corporation (U.S.), Microchip Technology (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), 3m company (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (Netherland), Synaptics Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices (U.S.), Alps Electric (Japan), among others.

