LCP Connectors Market Poised to Reflect a CAGR of 8.1% by 2023 | APAC to Foster the Global Market

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global LCP connectors market is projected to have a high CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The study identifies the strengths, opportunities, challenges, and future market risks and provides a precise assessment of the global business environment with the effects of COVID-19.

The fast-growing device miniaturizing trend continues to improve the application potential of liquid crystal polymer (LCP) connectors. LCP connectors are the most common circuit board solution for electronic devices. It is used in product segments across consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, among others.

The electronics industry has followed the trend of miniaturization of electric appliances, which has led to the use of LCP connectors in the industry, as they promote the development of high-precision injection-molded parts.

Market Dynamics

The use of LCP connectors has increased dramatically in recent years. The industry has been powered by rapid technological developments in sectors such as telecommunications, medical, and electronics.

Increased demand for miniaturized electronic components like connectors and surface mounting devices is expected to boost the global LCP connectors market in the coming years. Miniaturization of devices or products allows manufacturers to integrate more and more features into smaller packages to streamline systems.

The global increase in demand for consumer electronic devices, such as laptops, tablets, and mobile phones, is expected to boost the global market for liquid crystal polymer (LCP) connectors during the forecast period. Moreover, the increased demand for micro-injection molding with high-temperature resistance and flow properties drives the market for LCP connectors.

Key Players

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Polyplastics Co. Ltd, Amphenol Corporation, Wurth Group (Wurth Elektronik), Celanese Corporation, 3M Company, OMRON Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd., Hirose Electric Co. Ltd., RTP Company, HARTING Technology Group, Asia International Enterprise (HK) Limited, TE Connectivity Ltd., Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Axon’ Cable, Solvay SA, and Molex Inc.

Market Segmentation

The global LCP connectors market has been classified as connector type.

By connector type, the global LCP connectors market has been segmented into rectangular connectors, circular connectors, card edge connectors, backplane connectors, power connectors, modular connectors, heavy duty power connectors, FFC, FPC connectors, D-shaped connectors, coaxial connectors, memory connectors, fiber optic connectors, pluggable connectors, USB & DVI & HDMI connectors, blade-type power connectors, solid-state lighting connectors.

Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global LCP connectors market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is likely to see the highest demand for LCP connectors from 2018 to 2023 due to technological developments in the region. A significant number of multi-scale companies in the E&E industry in the area are expected to consume LCP connectors in large quantities during the forecast period. Several LCP connector manufacturers have invested heavily in China, especially in its semiconductor and automotive sectors. Moreover, due to the rise in demand for consumer electronics devices and automobile and a rise in disposable income of the middle class, the market for LCP connectors in the rest of Asia Pacific is projected to expand significantly over the forecast period.

The North American market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, due to the presence of several consumer electronics manufacturers in the region. Increasing automobile production in the U.S. is expected to boost demand for LCP connectors in the country during the forecast period.

