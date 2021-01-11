Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market Analysis 2020: Growth Expected to Reach at a Highest CAGR of +13%

The intelligent platform management interface market is growing continually. The market growth attributes to the increasing demand for improved server management at reduced costs. Intelligent platform management interface IPMI specifications set help monitoring the environment and the hardware server, managing multiple servers from a particular location. Moreover, the rising implementation of IPMI to reduce TCO (total cost of ownership) escalates the market growth.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global intelligent platform management interface market is projected to reach approximately USD 4 Bn. by 2023, growing at 13 % CAGR throughout the review period (2017 – 2023). IPMI is widely adopted across the industries and burgeoning sectors such as BFSI, IT & telecommunication, and healthcare increase the market size.

Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the global IPMI market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several well-established market players. To gain a larger competitive share, players incorporate strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product/technology launch. Players also make substantial R & D investments to develop a technology with unique design and features that are entirely different from their competition.

Major Players:

Players leading the global IPMI market include Intel Corporation (US), Dell, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems (US), Microsoft (US), ARM Holdings Inc. (UK), HPE (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Softlayer Technologies, Inc. (US), Emerson (US), and Super Micro Computer, Inc. (US), among others.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2997

Global IPMI Market – Segmentation

By Component : Hardware (Sensors, Controls, Memory Devices, Controller) and Software.

By Application : Storage Devices, Server, Equipment, and others.

By Vertical : Retail, Education, Manufacturing, BFSI, Public sector, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World.

Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global intelligent platform management interface market. The region is a hub for technologies advances and witnesses massive adoption of IPMI solutions. Besides, the largest market share attributes to the augmented demand and availability of quality IPMI devices in the region. Moreover, the presence of notable players and well-established technology development centers drive market growth.

The Asia Pacific intelligent platform management interface market is growing rapidly. The wide adoption of these interfaces in the burgeoning telecommunication sector is the main driving force behind the market growth. Factors such as the burgeoning IT & telecom sector and the increasing adoption of IPMI solutions drive the growth of the regional market.

Get More Information: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/12/29/intelligent-platform-management-interface-market-to-witness-rising-product-launches-market-analysis-by-growth-demand-business-trends-covid-19-outbreak/

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://primefeed.in/