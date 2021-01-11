Smart Home and Office Market Expected to Reach US$ 92.18 Billion By 2025 | Business Opportunity, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Analysis by Top Companies- Siemens AG, Sony

Market Research Future (MRFR) studies the global smart home and office market was valued at USD 37.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 92.18 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 14.01% from 2018 to 2025 (forecast period). The report offers a holistic and reliable analysis of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global smart home and office market.

Smart homes are fitted with Internet-connected devices to control, automate, and optimize functions like temperature, lighting, entertainment, and security. These devices can be remotely controlled, monitored, and accessed through a phone, a computer, a tablet, or a separate system. The smart office is a workplace that leverages technology to automate routine tasks and helps to optimize work. It uses advanced automated systems for a range of purposes, such as lighting, temperature control, hot desk, smart room booking, indoor navigation, security, and access control systems.

Market Dynamics

The growing need for energy-efficient buildings, growing concerns about safety, security and public convenience, and increasing ownership of internet-enabled smart devices are anticipated to push the smart home and office market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, high switching and installation costs and risks of data breaches and device malfunctioning are expected to limit the market development over the forecast period. Furthermore, integration with 5G technology and favorable government regulations on green building initiatives are expected to serve as opportunities for the global smart home and office industry during the forecast period.

Key Players

ABB Group(South Korea), Siemens AG(Germany), Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (US), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), United Technologies Corporation (US), Johnson Controls International PLC (Ireland), Legrand SA (France), Assa Abloy Group (Sweden), MDT Technologies GmbH (Germany), Gira Giersiepen GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland), ADT (US), Crestron Electronics, Inc. (US), Hager Group (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), and Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) among others.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8670

Market Segmentation

The global smart home and office market has been segmented into products, standards, and applications.

By product, the global smart home and office market has been classified as lighting controls (relays, switches, sensors, dimmers, and others), access controls (smart locks, biometric readers, smart card readers, and others), surveillance products (storage, security cameras, and monitoring devices, and others), HVAC controls (sensors, smart thermostat, control valves, smart vents, actuators, dampers, and others), and other products (smart smoke detectors, smart meters, and others). The surveillance segment accounted for a more significant market share of USD 12,850.6 million in 2018. The segment of lighting control products is projected to be the second-largest segment in the forecast period.

the global smart home and office market has been classified as lighting controls (relays, switches, sensors, dimmers, and others), access controls (smart locks, biometric readers, smart card readers, and others), surveillance products (storage, security cameras, and monitoring devices, and others), HVAC controls (sensors, smart thermostat, control valves, smart vents, actuators, dampers, and others), and other products (smart smoke detectors, smart meters, and others). The surveillance segment accounted for a more significant market share of USD 12,850.6 million in 2018. The segment of lighting control products is projected to be the second-largest segment in the forecast period. By standard, the global smart home and office market has been segmented into KNX, Zigbee, Z-Wave, EnOcean, BacNet, DALI, Wi-Fi, and Infrared.

the global smart home and office market has been segmented into KNX, Zigbee, Z-Wave, EnOcean, BacNet, DALI, Wi-Fi, and Infrared. By application, the global smart home and office market has been segmented into smart home (renovations, new construction), smart office (renovations, new construction).

Avail Free [email protected] http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smart-home-and-office-market-insights-2020-business-strategies-growth-drivers-trends-demand-by-top-key-players-samsung-electronics-co-ltd-abb-group-siemens-ag-2020-12-03

Regional Analysis

By region, the global smart home and office market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.

North America had the highest market value of USD 12,702.8 million in 2018; the market is likely to reflect a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period. North America is set to lead the smart home and office market during the forecast period due to a growing number of government initiatives to help smart lighting systems offices and residences to accelerate market growth in the region.

If you have any requirements, let know and we will customize the report according to your need.

FOR MORE DETAILS – https://www.openpr.com/news/2206528/smart-home-and-office-market-expected-to-reach-at-high-pace-by-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Smart home and office Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://primefeed.in/