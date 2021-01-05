Smart Stadium Market Driven by the Adoption of IoT technology | Top Companies- Intel, GP Smart Stadium, IBM

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR), highlights that the global smart stadium market 2020 is expected to grow exponentially over the assessment period, securing a substantial market valuation of USD 17 Billion by 2022, and a healthy 26% CAGR over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

The demand for smart stadiums comprises mainly key factors such as digitized infrastructure, advanced network connectivity, an effective platform and proper fan control systems. The smart stadium market is driving the rising popularity of sports, customer awareness and demand for advanced fan management. The technological advances in media and entertainment along with its integration with smart phones and tablets have resulted in a declining demand for sports sitting in a live stadium to experience. This contributes to the need to build smart stadiums in order to give the fans a more captivating experience along with higher returns from events.

During the forecast period, the global smart stadium market is expected to see robust growth. The digital content management also plays an important role in the development of the smart stadium market. Digital broadcasting techniques, unique advertising, attractive sponsorship offerings, and broadcasting discounts and merchandising solutions dominate the smart stadium market are the digital content management factor which contributes greatly to the smart stadium market.

Competitive Analysis

The major market players operating in the global market as acknowledged by MRFR are Intel Corporation (U.S.), GP Smart Stadium (Netherlands),International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), Johnson Controls (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Tech Mahindra Ltd. (India),Volteo (U.S.), among others.

Segmental Analysis

The smart stadium market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, component, and platform. The component segment comprises of software and service. The software includes integrates security system, digital content management, building automation system, crowd management, event management system, network management, command and control center. The segmentation based on platform includes device management platform, application management platform, and network management platform. The deployment type, software-as-a-service is showing the fastest growth rate.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of the global market has been conducted in four signficant regions, including North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

It is estimated that Europe region is the leader in the smart stadium market, as the government has commenced many smart commitments and large investments in smart stadium research and development, as well as IT players are investing in advanced stadium management technology. Due to the current and rising customer interest in the sports and entertainment industry, North America is projected to be the second largest player in the smart stadium market, as well as various numbers of sports played over there.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Smart Stadium Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

