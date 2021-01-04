Electronic Shutter Market is Driven by the Rising Usages of CCD and CMOS Imaging Technologies

As per Market Research Future (MRFR), Drivers and Restraints Impacting the Global Electronic Shutter Market; Market Expected to grow exponentially, securing a significant market valuation and a vigorous CAGR of 6% over the evaluation period

The global electronic shutter market is growing at a rapid pace. The market growth attributes to the increased adoption of electronic shutter components in various consumer electronic devices. Besides, the increasing adoption of electronic shutter technology in automotive, retail, and other industries drives the market growth. Increasing integration of shutter technology with coupled device (CCD) and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) escalates market growth.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global electronic shutter market is poised to create substantial value by 2023, growing at an impressive CAGR throughout the assessment period (2018-2023). Increasing usages of charged coupled device (CCD) and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors to improve digital images capturing substantiate the market growth.

Global Electronic Shutter Market- Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the global electronic shutter market appears fragmented due to the presence of several key players. They incorporate strategic approaches, such as mergers & acquisitions, expansion, collaboration, and product & technology launch, to gain a larger competitive share. Also, these players make substantial investments to transform the consumer and business landscape. Besides, sizable R&D investments in developing advanced technologies different their rivals and strive to deliver power-efficient, lightweight cameras.

Major Players:

Himax Technologies Inc. (Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Galaxycore Inc. (China), OmniVision Technologies Inc. (US), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Samsung (US), Canon Inc. (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and Apple Inc. (US), among others.

Global Electronic Shutter Market- Segmentations

By Technology : CMOS sensors and CCD sensors.

By Shuttering Type : rolling and global.

By Application : Consumer Electronics, Broadcast, Automotive, Retail, Government, Surveillance, and others.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Electronic Shutter Market- Regional Analysis

North America leads the global electronic shutter market. The largest market share attributes to advances in electronic shutter technology. The region witnesses extensive innovation and the adoption of new technologies. Besides, the adoption of drones and access control systems drive the regional market growth, creating a massive demand for advanced electronic shutter technology to advance security and surveillance system.

The Asia Pacific region is also a lucrative market for electronic shutter, which is growing rapidly. Factors such as the presence of major manufacturers such as SK Hynix, Samsung, Toshiba, and Panasonic, who increasingly bring advanced electronic shutter technologies, drive the regional market growth.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

June 11, 2020 —– Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan) launched two lens reduction type 1,500-pixel monochrome CCD linear image sensors for industrial equipment named TCD1105GFG with a built-in electronic shutter function and TCD1106GFG. The new sensors support two key industry requirements, including faster operation of equipment that incorporates sensors with inspection equipment – monochrome CCD linear image sensors, and lower power consumption.

