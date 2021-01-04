Enterprise IoT Market Driven by the Growing Adoption of BYOD, Recent Trends, Business Opportunities, Rising Demand by Top Key Players: Microsoft, Intel

Market Synopsis

Market Research Future prophesies the scope of the global enterprise IoT market. The global enterprise IoT market 2020 is slated to expand up to USD 58 Billion by 2023, at 26% of CAGR over the prognosis period (between 2017 and 2023).

Market Scenario

Identification of building intruders and the use of indoor surveillance events, can drive volume and becoming the second-largest IoT customer, thereby increasing the global Enterprise IoT Market valuation. The market is witnessing the stellar growth from factors such as residential and commercial smart electricity metering which could fuel IoT adoption among utilities in the coming years. Increasing acceptance of BYOD and mobile apps is a major factor driving the development of the IoT market for enterprises. The key driver of the growth of the IoT enterprise market is the emerging need for digitization and rising cloud platform adoption. Furthermore, reducing the cost of connected devices is another important factor driving enterprise growth in the IoT market.

Progressing wireless networking infrastructure is also another significant factor accountable for driving businesses’ success in the IoT industry. Big companies such as IBM Corporation and Bosch are investing in the enterprise IoT market owing, among other factors, to the growing demand from different vertical industries such as healthcare, business, education, and manufacturing.

Competitive Dashboard

The major players in the global enterprise IoT market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Verizon Communications (U.S.), Bosch Software Innovations GmbH (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), and others.

Market Segmentation

By Component Solution

Data Management

Network Bandwidth Management

Remote Monitoring

Security

Services

Professional Services

Support & Maintenance

Consulting

Deployment & Integration Managed Services

By Platform

Device Management

Application Management

Network Management

By Enterprise Type

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Regional Outlook

The regional analysis of enterprise IoT market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and Latin America.

North America’s global business IoT market is expected to see significant growth relative to other markets, and have the largest market share over the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are expected to fuel IoT business demand for businesses. This is due to the involvement of a large number of well-known major players including HP, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, and Amazon Web Services in that region. Some countries have developed economies that allow them to spend heavily in R&D.

