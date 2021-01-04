IoT Sensor Market 2020 Expected to Showcase Extensive Growth, Business Opportunity (IBM, AT & T, Amazon Web Services)

Market Synopsis

As per the research by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global IoT sensor market is estimated to value USD 40 billion, thriving at a CAGR of 42% by the end of 2023. The increasing adoption of smart devices is the most significant factor leading to the expansion of the global IoT sensor market 2020. Since the prices are low, the deployment of IoT is gaining popularity across several sectors. Besides, there has been a continuous development of smarter and cheaper internet of things, which is additionally propelling the demand.

Moreover, there has been an increment in the demand for connected devices and wearables. Furthermore, the supportive initiative from the government is another factor that drives the market expansion considerably. In addition, the increasing demand for mobile communication and consumer electronics is another primary reason leading to market expansion.

The research performed by MRFR tracks the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, a precise evaluation of factors augmenting and impeding the market in the post-COVID-19 environment has been analyzed. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report.

Key Players

The established market competitors of the worldwide IoT sensor market are International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), (U.S), AT & T Inc. (U.S), Amazon Web Services (U.S), Cisco System Inc. (U.S), Oracle Corporation (U.S), Google Inc. (U.S), Hitachi Data Systems (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), and Microsoft Corporation (U.S).

Market Segmentation

The worldwide IoT sensor market can be segregated on the basis of component, type, vertical, network technology, and region.

Based on the network, the worldwide IoT sensor market can be segregated into Wired Network Technology and Wireless Network Technology.

Based on components, the worldwide IoT sensor market can be segregated into Hardware Platform, Next-Gen Game Consoles, Set-Top Boxes, Smart TVs, Home Theatre Projectors, and Consumer Appliances.

Based on type, the worldwide IoT sensor market can be segregated into the acoustic sensor, proximity sensor, temperature sensor, flow sensor, pressure sensor, humidity sensor, touch sensor, image sensor, an inertial sensor, motion sensor, CO2 sensor, occupancy sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and others.

Based on vertical, the worldwide IoT sensor market can be segregated into commercial IoT, industrial IoT, consumer IoT, Logistic & Supply Chain, Corporate Offices, Financial Institutes,

Based on the region, the worldwide IoT sensor market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

The regional study of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World has been performed. As per the analysis, North America is estimated to acquire the largest market share. On the other hand, the APAC region is likely to expand at the fastest pace during the assessment period. Most of the established companies are based out of North America, which is one of the most significant factors leading to market expansion. Besides, there has been an early and rapid IoT adoption, and individuals are well aware of the advantages of IoT. The APAC region is estimated to build the frontline of IoT with the fast adoption of IoT in the region.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is likely to change the market dynamics of several regions. Several regions have been affected due to the observation of nationwide lockdown in various countries.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis IoT Sensor Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued…

