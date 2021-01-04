Edge AI Hardware Market To Acquire Earnings Worth USD 1,681.8 Million with Business Trends, Drivers, COVID-19 Analysis, Segmentation Application and Forecast to 2024

Market Research Future (MRFR), highlights that the “Global Edge AI Hardware Market 2020” Expected to Grow Exponentially, Securing a Significant Market Valuation at a Decent CAGR of 21.72%

Market Research Future has come up with the latest report on the “Global Edge AI Hardware Market 2020”. The survey covered the impact of COVID-19 on everything, including the economy. On this, MRFR reveals that the global market earlier achieved a valuation of USD 532.4 Million in 2018 and would now scale up to USD 1,681.8 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 21.72% during the forecast period.

Growth in Artificial Intelligence (AI) has created huge opportunities for semiconductor companies. Edge AI processing involves low latency which is an advantage and hence is contributing to growth of the market. Edge AI processing helps reduce data travelling time so that companies can analyze data on real-time basis. AI hardware is the core enabler for various solutions such as facial recognition and virtual assistant managing homes.

Segmentation

By component, the market is segmented into CPU, GPU, ASIC, and others. CPU is expected to dominate the Edge AI hardware market during the forecast period as it is the core processor for any edge AI hardware. ASIC segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players

Intel Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Google Inc. (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Qualcomm (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Xilinx Inc. (US), and Microsoft Corporation (US). These players contribute a major share in the growth of edge AI hardware market. The other prominent companies in the edge AI hardware market include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Imagination Technologies Limited (UK), and Cambricon Technologies (China) among others.

Regional Analysis

The global market for edge AI hardware is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The geographic analysis of edge AI hardware market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the edge AI hardware market throughout the forecast period. AI is largely being applied on consumer electronics and smart home applications. Furthermore, growth of smart city projects has led to the rapid adoption of this technology in the US and Canada. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major Highlights of TOC Covers:

Executive Summary Key Business Trends Regional Trends and Growth Product Trends End-use Trends Definition and Forecast Parameters Edge AI hardware Market Segmentation Edge AI hardware Market Landscape Vendor Matrix

Continued…

