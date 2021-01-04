Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market Expected to Showcase Extensive Growth at a Highest CAGR of 28.1% with Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Segmentation Application and Forecast to 2024

Market Research Future (MRFR), highlights that the Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market 2020 is expected to grow exponentially, securing a significant market valuation USD 141.51 Million over the evaluation period.

Market Research Future (MRFR) evaluates the value of Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market 2020 is expected to grow from USD 32.14 million in 2018 to USD 141.51 Million by 2024. The market is also anticipated to advance at a noteworthy rate of 28.1% between 2018 and 2024, which is the assessment period. The COVID-19 impact on the market has been carefully studied, following which the report outlines the key developments post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS) can be described as those the critical structural elements at nano scale. NEMS have a higher surface to volume ratio as compared to MEMS and it is useful for high-frequency resonators and ultrasensitive sensors. NEMS combines electronic and mechanical properties to perform complex operations. In February 2019, KLA-Tencor, a leading semiconductor equipment and services supplier acquired Nanomechanics Inc. to enhance its reach and product portfolio in nanoelectronics technology market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the NEMS market are Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Nanocyl SA. (Belgium), Bruker Corporation, Applied Nanotools Inc. (Canada), Inframat Advanced MaterialsTM LLC (US), Showa Denko K.K. (Japan), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Broadcom Corporation (US), Asylum Research Corporation (US), and Inframat Corporation (US) among others.

The other players in the NEMS market are Cnano Technology Ltd (US), Sun Innovations, Inc. (US), and Nanoshell Llc (US) among others.

Segmentation

By product type, the market has been segmented into nano-accelerometers, nano-tweezers, nano-switches, nano-fluidic modules, and nano-cantilevers.

By material type, the market has been segmented into graphene, carbon nanotubes, SiC, SiO2, and others.

By application, the market has been segmented into sensing & control applications, solid state electronics, and tools & equipment application. Sensing & control applications segment has been further segmented into automotive medical and industrial process control. Solid state electronics segment has been sub-segmented into random access memory application and wireless communication application. Tools & equipment application segment has been further segmented into nano nozzles, scanning tunneling microscope (STM), mass spectrometry, and atomic force microscope (AFM)

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The global NEMS market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the high presence of semiconductor industries, telecom industries, and smartphone manufacturers. The rapid industrialization in India and China is expected to drive the NEMS market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The major countries identified to witness high growth in Asia-Pacific are China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

However, North America is expected to dominate the NEMS market during the forecast period due to the early adoption of emerging technologies such as IoT, deep learning, and machine learning. Europe is expected to grow at a stable rate during the forecast period due to changing government rules and regulations related to smart city initiatives.

