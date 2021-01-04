Virtual Retinal Display Market Expected to Reach at High Pace by 2025 | Know COVID-19 Analysis | Top Companies- Microvision, Google

According to an analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global virtual retinal display market is estimated to expand from USD 2.68 million in 2017 to USD 23.84 million by 2023 thriving at a CAGR of 44.30% during the review period. The companies in the virtual retinal display are taking measures to tackle the challenges resulting from the pandemic COVID-19. Several types of research have been carried out to mitigate the situation.

The virtual retinal display has several benefits like enhanced contrast, higher resolution, wider viewing angle, and lightweight and better brightness ratio. Several startups and established companies are investing enormously in the development of this technology. The global virtual retinal display market 2020 is ferociously competitive owing to the presence of technology giants such as Microsoft and Google and startups like Oculus and Magic Leap. Every company is spending vast amounts on the innovation of their product.

The forefront players in the global virtual retinal display market are Microvision Inc (US), Google Inc (US), Avegant Corporation (US), Occulus VR (US), Human Interface Technology Laboratory (New Zealand), Magic Leap (US), and Texas Instruments (US). The other essential players in the virtual retinal display market are Innovega Inc. (US), HTC Corp. (Taiwan), Vuzix Corp (US), Sony Corp. (Japan), and Brother Industries Ltd. (Japan).

Market Segmentation

The global virtual retinal display market is segregated based on vertical, component, and region.

By vertical,

Aerospace & defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer electronics

Automotive and others

By components,

Light source

Driver and Controller electronics

Optics and others

By region,

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World.

Geographical Analysis

The global virtual retinal display market is likely to expand at a considerable rate during the review period from 2018 to 2023. The regional analysis of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW) has been performed. As per the analysis, the North American market is estimated to lead the global virtual retinal display technology market during the review period. The North American market holds the maximum share in the global virtual retinal display market. With the higher adoption of augmented reality and virtual reality in the gaming and entertainment industry, the market is expanding at a fast pace. The region has another strong reason to expand exponentially i.e., presence of technological giants such as Oculus, Microsoft, and Google. These established firms have expanded the market exponentially.

