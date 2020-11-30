Global Emergency And Other Relief Services Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

The Business Research Company’s Emergency And Other Relief Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends.

Emergency And Other Relief Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Emergency And Other Relief Services market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Emergency And Other Relief Services market segments and geographies, Emergency And Other Relief Services market trends, Emergency And Other Relief Services market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The emergency and other relief services market consists of the revenues from emergency and other relief services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide food, shelter, clothing, medical relief, resettlement, and counseling to victims of domestic or international disasters or conflicts (e.g., wars). Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The global emergency and other relief services market is expected to grow from $81.48 billion in 2019 to $85.03 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.36%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to an increased need for emergency services to help the underprivileged get access to basic necessities. The market is expected to reach $109.21 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.7%.

