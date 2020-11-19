Anthracite Mining Market Size Analysis, Growth Insights, Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Anthracite Mining Global Market Report. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends.

The anthracite mining market consists of sales of anthracite by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine bituminous coal, anthracite, and lignite coal by underground mining, strip mining, culm bank mining, and other surface mining techniques. The anthracite mining industry also develops anthrcite mine sites, and improves anthracite, including cleaning, washing, screening, and sizing of anthracite. Anthracite is widely used for heating residential and commercial buildings, and hand-fired furnaces.

The anthracite mining market expected to reach a value of nearly $93.78 billion by 2022, significantly decline at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. The growth in the anthracite mining market is due to increase in domestic fuel and power generation projects in rapidly developing countries such as china and india owing to rise in population and infrastructure.

