2020 Logging Trailers Market Global Potential Growth, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis | Research Forecasts to 2030

Logging Trailers Global Market Report 2018 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Logging Trailers market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Logging Trailers market segments and geographies, Logging Trailers market trends, Logging Trailers market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Change in regulations has impacted the market for logging trailers. Most countries have come up with specified braking laws and safety norms for logging trailers and other heavy vehicles. Logging trailers in some countries are mandated to have either anti-lock brakes (ABS or EBS), or a load proportioning brake system. Trailers with anti-lock brakes (ABS or EBS) are required to have automatically adjusting brakes i.e. either disc brakes, or drum brakes in combination with automatic slack adjusters. These change in regulations is due to rise in the number of accidents.

The global logging trailers market was valued at $6.2 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $2.4 billion or 38.6% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for $1.2 billion or 20.5% of the global logging trailers market.

