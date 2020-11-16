Global Manufacture of Locomotives, Wagons, And Other Rolling Stock Market 2020 Development Status, Competition Analysis, Type, Applications

The Business Research Company’s Manufacture of Locomotives, Wagons, And Other Rolling Stock Global Market Report 2018. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Manufacture of Locomotives, Wagons, And Other Rolling Stock Global Market Report 2018 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Manufacture of Locomotives, Wagons, And Other Rolling Stock market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Manufacture of Locomotives, Wagons, And Other Rolling Stock market segments and geographies, Manufacture of Locomotives, Wagons, And Other Rolling Stock market trends, Manufacture of Locomotives, Wagons, And Other Rolling Stock market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Locomotives, wagons, & other rolling stock manufacturing companies manufacture and/or rebuild locomotives, and locomotive frames and parts. This industry does not include manufacturing of locomotive fuel lubricating or cooling medium pumps, industrial locomotives and parts, and mining locomotives and parts. Establishments manufacturing railroad cars, car equipment, light rail cars, rapid transit cars, subway cars, and streetcars, trams and car equipment used in long distance and intercity rail transportation such as metro railways are also part of this market. This industry does not include manufacturing of mining rail cars, or repairing of railroad engines and transit cars.

The global manufacture of locomotives, wagons, & other rolling stock market was valued at $90.9 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $34.6 billion or 38.1% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for $19.2 billion or 21.2% of the global manufacture of locomotives, wagons, & other rolling stock market.

