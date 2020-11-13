Global Luxury Yachts Market to be Driven by the Rising Population of High Net Worth Individuals in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Luxury Yachts Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global luxury yachts market, assessing the market based on its segments like sizes, materials, types, end-uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 8%

The luxury yachts market is being driven by the increasing population of high net worth individuals, particularly millionaires in the European region, making Europe one of the most significant markets for luxury yachts. The rising innovations within the industry are likely to facilitate the growth of the luxury yachts market. Within Europe, Italy is one of the most prominent markets for luxury yachts due to the presence of numerous domestic luxury yacht manufacturers. In the forecast period, the luxury yachts market is likely to further grow as domestic manufacturers from European countries, such as Italy, are now focusing on international markets due to the rising demand for luxury yachts in emerging economies and lower labour costs.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Luxury yachts are either sail or motor driven and are often defined by their opulent appearance and phenomenal costs. They are often called ‘floating palaces.’ They are characterised by high purchasing and maintenance costs and are often maintained by a private crew, equipped with modern conveniences, such as HVAC systems, entertainment centres, and power.

On the basis of size, the market is segmented into:

• 75-120 Feet

• 121-250 Feet

• Above 250 Feet

Based on material, the market is divided into:

• FRP and Composites

• Metal and Alloys

• Others

The market can be segmented on the basis of type into:

• Sailing

• Motorised

• Others

By end-use, the industry is divided into:

• Commercial

• Private

On the basis of regions, the market is categorised into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global luxury yachts market is majorly being driven by the rising population of high net worth individuals. With the increasing disposable incomes and easy maritime tourism facilitated by various governments across the globe, the global luxury yachts market is likely to grow in the coming years. Such products are luxurious because they are equipped with innovative technologies like the HVAC system, radar, navigation, autopilot, dependable power generating systems, and more. The growing and most recent market trend related to luxury yachts is the use of fibre reinforced plastic (FRP), which is a lighter material used to balance fuel consumption. The rising usage of FRPs is expected to facilitate the growth of the luxury yachts market in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Azimut Benetti S.P.A, Ferretti SPA, Lürssen, Feadship, Fincantieri SPA (BIT: FCT), Horizon Yacht USA, Heesen Yachts Sales B.V., and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

