2020 Insurance Market Global Potential Growth, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis | Research Forecasts to 2030

Insurance Global Market Report 2018 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Insurance market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Insurance market segments and geographies, Insurance market trends, Insurance market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The insurance industry comprises all establishments engaged in insurance and related activities such as underwriting (assuming the risk and assigning premiums) policies, brokerage and reinsurance. The insurance industry is categorized on the basis of the business model of the firms present in the industry. Some firms might come under multiple categories. Contributions and premiums are set on the basis of actuarial calculations of probable payouts based on risk factors from experience tables and expected investment returns on reserves.

The global insurance market was valued at around $5 trillion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the insurance market in 2017, accounting for around 34% market share. The USA was the largest country in the market in 2017, accounting for under 28% market share.

