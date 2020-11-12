Child And Youth Services Market Key Strategies, Services Forecast to 2030

The Business Research Company’s Child And Youth Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Child And Youth Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Child And Youth Services market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Child And Youth Services market segments and geographies, Child And Youth Services market trends, Child And Youth Services market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The child and youth services market consists of the revenues from child and youth services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide non-residential social assistance to children and youth. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The global child and youth services market is expected to increase from $100.44 billion in 2019 to $102.98 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.54%. The low growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The market is then expected to recover and reach $125.88 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.92%.

