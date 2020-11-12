Community Food Services Market Global Potential Growth, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis | Research Forecasts to 2030

The Business Research Company’s Community Food Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The community food services market consists of the revenues from community food services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that prepare, and deliver food for the needy. The community food services market includes establishments that primarily are engaged in the collection, preparation and delivery of food for the needy. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The global community food services market is expected to grow from $90.87 billion in 2019 to $95.37 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.96%. Although the global food trade was impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, the community food services market was resilient. The requirement for emergency food for vulnerable, elderly, and low-income people during the COVID-19 crisis has boosted the market growth. However, due to the restrictive containment measures involving social distancing and the closure of industries and the disruption of the food supply chain, the growth is considerably low. The market is then expected to recover and reach $124.63 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.33%.

