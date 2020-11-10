3D Concrete Printing Market- Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2023

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global 3D concrete printing market size is estimated to reach USD 69.9 million at CAGR of 14.05% from 2015 to 2023 (forecast period). The report provides an extensive summary of the global situation, the economic condition, and COVID-19 analysis of the overall industry.

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1992

3D concrete printing refers to a range of technologies that make use of 3D printing as the primary basis to fabricate buildings or construction components. Current machines are incorporated into automated and semi-automated production lines to help apply the 3D concrete printing method. Various advantages offered by the use of these 3D printing technologies include faster construction, increased complexity and precision, lower labor costs, greater integration of functions, and less waste generated.

Market Dynamics

The pace at which construction companies, researchers, and technologists come together to establish 3D concrete printing techniques is commendable. A variety of concrete mixtures, such as shotcrete, ready-mix concrete, limecrete, precast, and stamped concrete and high-density concrete, are already on the market and a range of more effective mixtures are being developed at a steady rate. Construction companies are constantly using the technique to formulate building components such as panels, lintels, roofs, floors, walls, and pavement slabs.

In the near future, the market will receive a healthy boost from emerging regions such as the Asia Pacific and parts of Latin America. The construction industry in these regions is expected to lead to increased demand for cost-effective building elements fabricated using 3D concrete printing techniques to support a range of new infrastructure growth and construction projects.

Market Segmentation

The global market for 3D concrete printing market has been segmented based on concrete type, application, and end-use.

Based on concrete type, the global market for 3D concrete printing market has been segmented into ready-mix concrete, precast concrete, shotcrete, and high-density concrete. Ready Mix Concrete had the highest market share of 36.26% in 2016, with a market value of USD 10.2 million. This is commonly used as construction can be accelerated, cement use can be reduced, along with versatility in usage. Precast Concrete held the second-largest market share in 2016, estimated at USD 9.0 million in 2016; it is expected to rise at CAGR 13.49%.

Based on the application, the global market for 3D concrete printing market has been segmented into residential, agricultural, industrial, and others. The residential segment captured the largest market share of 37.29% in 2016. It is also the fastest-growing market application segment due to the increasing population and urbanization. There has been a shift in population in urban areas, particularly in developing countries. This transition leads to an increase in demand for homes and residential complexes. This is driving the market for 3D concrete printing in the coming years. The segment is projected to expand at CAGR 15.35% during the assessment period. Industrial segment held the second-largest market share in 2016, valued at USD 8.7 million in 2016; the CAGR is set to grow by 13.43%.

Based on end-use, the global market for 3D concrete printing market has been segmented into walls, roofs, floor, and staircases. Walls accounted for 32.60% of the market share in 2016. 3D concrete printing walls are one of the most important pre-fabricated structures on-site or in the factory. The 3D concrete printer is based on the concepts of contour crafting, which is a method in which 3D prints large-scale objects layer by layer. The segment had the largest market share of 33% in the global 3D concrete printing market in 2016. Roof held the second-largest market share in 2016, valued at USD 8.3 million in 2016; it is anticipated to garner a CAGR of 13.90%.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global market for 3D concrete printing market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America drives the market for 3D concrete printing. North America captured the largest market share of 35.63% in 2016, with a market value of USD 10.0 million and is expected to rise at CAGR 14.20% during the forecast period. Increasing consumer demand for green buildings and sustained investment in commercial real estate influences market growth in the North American region. The U.S. is the largest market for 3D concrete printing in North America.

Europe is the second-largest market for 3D concrete printing. It had a market share of 29.4% in 2016, with market size of USD 82 million and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.20% over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for 3D concrete printing. An increase in industrialization, an increase in urbanized population, and an increase in spending capacity are factors pushing demand growth in the Asia Pacific region. It had a market value of USD 6.0 million in 2016 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 14.51%.

Key Players

The key participants in the 3D concrete printing market include Dus Architects (The Netherlands), Winsun Global (China), HeidelbergCement AG (Germany), Skanska AB (Sweden), Balfour Beatty (U.S.), Cybe Construction (The Netherlands), Foster + Partners (London), Sika AG (Switzerland), LafargeHolcim Ltd (Switzerland), and Apis Cor (Russian Federation).

CyBe Construction is a Dutch company that has finished 3D printing the “R&Drone Laboratory,” a drone research laboratory in Dubai. The building is the first lab in the world to be printed on-site. The lab will perform drone and 3D printing work and be located in the Solar Park as part of its Research and Development (R & D) Centre.

FOR MORE DETAILS : @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-concrete-printing-market-1992

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.