Global Pressure Washer Market to be Driven by the Growth of the Car Washing Industry in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Pressure Washer Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global pressure washer market, assessing the market based on its segments like fuel types, types, products, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pressure-washer-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 8%

North America accounted for a significant proportion of the demand for pressure washer in the year 2019. The rising demand from the application segments of pressure washer, such as industrial use, commercial use, and residential cleaning applications, is driving the growth of the pressure washer industry, further facilitated by the increasing disposable incomes in the region.

Within the Asia Pacific, countries such as India and China are rising economically, which has made it possible to estimate a significant increase in the demand for pressure washer in the Asia Pacific in the forecast period. Some other factors which are expected to propel the growth of the demand for pressure washer are rapid industrialisation, increasing disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pressure-washer-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Pressure washer is essentially a motorised hosepipe used to spray a high stream of water and yet consume less water than a garden hose. It is also known as a jet washer or power washer. It is used to deliver a powerful concentrated jet of water in order to remove dirt more effectively than a brush. Some of the components involved in a pressure washer are filters, pumps, high-pressure resistance hose, and more.

By fuel type, the market is segmented into:

• Electric Powered

• Diesel Powered

• Gasoline Powered

Based on type, the industry is bifurcated into:

• Fixed

• Portable

On the basis of product, the market is divided into:

• Heavy Duty

• Medium Duty

By distribution channels, the industry is bifurcated into:

• Online

• Offline

On the basis of application, the industry is segmented into:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Agricultural

The major regions in the market are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global pressure washer industry is being driven by the steadily increasing car washing industry due to their requirement of pressure washers to clean off the dirt from the cars. With increasing vehicles on the road and the rising disposable income, the need for car washing units are increasing, thus, increasing the demand for pressure washers. Pressure washer manufacturers across the globe are innovating with their pressure washers to make them more efficient, such as adding pressure water systems with improved features like a built-in water purifier to prevent debris and dust, a pressure switch for automatic motors, and more. Furthermore, the innovation of a compact and easily mobile pressure washer system can increase the demand for pressure washers residentially as well as industrially.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Generac Power Systems, Inc., Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., Briggs & Stratton Corporation (OTCMKTS: BGGSQ), FNA Group, Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH, Kärcher SE & Co. KG, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Source Naturals Inc (BOM: 531398), InVite Health, NOW Health Group. Inc., Herbalife International of America, Inc. (NYSE: HLF), and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Portable Stages Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/portable-stages-market

Interior Car Accessories Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/interior-car-accessories-market

Compact Cars Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/compact-cars-market

Industrial Oven Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industrial-oven-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Expert Market Research

Toll Free Number: +1 (650) 761-6200 | +44 7441 392205

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com