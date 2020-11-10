Biosurgery Market Size 2020, Application, Share, Industry 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts, 7.0% compound annual growth rate in the assessment period of 2017-2023 for the global Biosurgery Products Market.

Biological products that aid in maintaining a body’s hemostasis and act as tissue sealant, the global biological product market is expected to exhibit considerable growth in the upcoming years. The increase in sport-related injuries and occurrences of accidents and trauma requires critical medical attention which in turn is expected to cause the market proliferation in the forecast period. However, a lack of trained professionals and expensive biosurgical products are likely to interfere with the global biosurgery products market expansion.

Segmental Overview

The segmental analysis by MRFR presents a clear global biosurgery products market scenario for the upcoming years. The global biosurgery products market has been segmented by application, product, source, and region.

Based on application, the biosurgery products market has been segmented into general surgery, cardiovascular surgery, gynecology surgery, neurological surgery, orthopedic surgery, reconstructive surgery, thoracic surgery, and urology surgery.

By source, the market has been segmented into biological and natural products.

By products, the market has been segmented into adhesion barriers, bone graft substitutes, hemostatic agents, soft-tissue attachments, surgical sealants and adhesives, and staple-line reinforcement agents. The adhesion barriers segment is divided into synthetic and natural adhesion barriers. The hemostatic agents segment is classified into combination hemostatic agents, oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostatic agents, and thrombin-based hemostatic agents. Bone morphogenetic proteins, demineralized bone matrix, synthetic bone grafts, and other bone-graft substitutes are classified under the bone-graft substitutes segment. The soft-tissue attachments segment takes into account biological meshes and synthetic meshes. The adhesives and surgical sealants segment bifurcated into natural and synthetic sealants and adhesives. The natural sealants are sub-segmented into albumin-based sealants, collagen-based sealants, fibrin sealants, gelatin-based sealants, and other natural sealants. The synthetic sealants have been segmented into adhesives, cyanoacrylate-based sealants, peg hydrogels, and urethane-based sealants. The natural adhesion barriers segment is narrowed down to collagen- and fibrin-based adhesion barriers.

Regional Brief

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are regions targeted by MRFR to carry out a vivid biosurgery products market study.

The biological products market in the North American region, especially the United States and Canada, holds the largest market share. Increase in cases of chronic problems in geriatric population, increasing instances related to trauma injury, advancements in surgical techniques, well-built medical infrastructure, and rise in annual disposable income of the people in North America allowing them to afford modern-day medical expenses are some of the myriad reasons expected to drive the market growth in the region.

The European government facilitating the regional healthcare industry market players to invest in research and development activities for devising more efficient biosurgery products that contribute in delivering proficient surgical techniques is anticipated to be the major factor impelling the regional biosurgery products market expansion. Europe is expected to hold the second largest market share after North America, predicts MRFR. The high-density population prone to chronic diseases and other complicated health problems are ascenting the investment in advancements of the healthcare industry. This is responsible for developing better and easier techniques for the treatment of patients of which biosurgery products are a crucial segment. Hence, amplifying the biosurgery products market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea biosurgery product market are likely to show a growth curving up in the nearing years.

Intended Audience

Biosurgery product manufacturers

Biosurgery product distributors and suppliers

Healthcare providers

Medical device manufacturers

Research institutes and academic centers

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Government associations

Market research and consulting

