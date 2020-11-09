Global Healthcare Analytics Market Analysis Trends, Growth Opportunities, Size, Type, Dynamic Demand And Drives With Forecast To 2022

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Analytics – Market By Type (Hardware And Software), By Applications, By Services, By Company Profiles, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The healthcare analytics market consists of sales of healthcare analytics and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide healthcare analytics. Analytics is the systematic use of data and related business insights developed through various analytical models such as statistical, cognitive, contextual, predictive, quantitative and other emerging models to initiate fact based decision making for planning, measurement, management and learning. These analytics may be predictive, descriptive, and prescriptive.

The global market for healthcare analytics was valued at USD 11.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 34.1 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 24.8%.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

