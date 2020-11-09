Global Earl Grey Tea Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand for Detox and De-Stressing Beverages in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Earl Grey Tea Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global earl grey tea market, assessing the market based on its segments like origins, types, forms, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): 6.5 Million Tons

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 3.5%

The earl grey tea market is being driven by the increasing demand for beverages, which help in detoxing and releasing stress. The increased utilisation of black tea, green tea, oolong, and more varieties, has significantly aided the industry growth. This was further supported by the increasing working population. The market for earl grey tea is likely to flourish further with the rising awareness of its properties like improving digestion, enhancing the health of teeth, minimising anxiety and stress, boosting energy levels, and detoxing the body. All these health benefits in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period will facilitate the growth of the global earl grey tea market in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Earl grey tea is made from a mixture of a variety of tea leaves, which is flavoured with bergamot oil. Rind’s oil is added to the black tea, which gives earl grey its unique taste. The tea was initially introduced as a premium Chinese tea in the early 1800s in England. Although earl grey tea was initially made from black tea, new flavours like green and oolong have since been introduced.

By origin, the market can be bifurcated into:

• Organic

• Conventional

The industry can be segmented on the basis of type into:

• Black

• Green

• Oolong

• Others

Based on form, the market is divided into:

• Loose

• Sachets/Bags

• Premixes

• Ready-to-Drink

• Others

On the basis of distribution channels, the industry is segmented:

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Special Stores

• Online

• Others

The major regions in the market are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global earl grey tea market is majorly driven by the rising demand for detox and stress releasing beverages in areas with most of the working population. The tea is widely purchased by the consumers who are health conscious or have a hectic lifestyle. The demand is also facilitated by the introduction of new flavours like green and oolong. The rapidly growing distribution channels are likely to further boost the demand for earl grey tea in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Unilever Plc, Numi, Inc. (CVE: NUMI), Stash Tea Company, R. Twining Company Limited, The Tea Makers of London, Kusmi Tea, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

