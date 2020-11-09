Design Services Market Size 2020 | Industry Analysis by Ongoing Trends and Forecast To 2022

The Business Research Company’s Global Design Services Market – By Segment (Industrial Designers, Graphic Designers, Interior Designers, And Fashion Designers), By Company (Arcadis, Gensler, Perkins+Will, Hok, Ideo, And Hirshch Bedner Associates (Hba)), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The design services market consists of sales of design services such as interior, industrial, graphic and fashion design services, and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, design and administer design projects according to the client’s specifications.

The global market for design services reached a value of nearly $153.2 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% to nearly $249.5 billion by 2022.

